Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Draw Blood In Brand New ‘Strangers’ Video

If I



Said he tried to phone me, but I never have time

He said that I never listen, but I don't even try

I got a new place in Cali, but I'm gone every night

So I fill it with strangers so they keep on the lights

She said she told you she knows me, but the face isn't right

She asked if I recognized her and I told her I might



See, everywhere I go

I got a million different people tryna kick it

But I'm still alone in my mind, yeah



I know you're dying to meet me

But I can just tell you this

Baby, as soon as you meet me

You'll wish that you never did

(You'll wish that you never did)



Unh, look

I'm a real rare individual

I'm in the physical and the metaphysical (yeah)

I know you need your alone time, that's critical

But I need some of your time, is that hypocritical?

Damn, you know I relate to you more than fam

So I won't sit around and let you sink in quicksand

Look, I know you got million dollar plans

And you tryna build a brand, live a life in high demand

Swerving big b's, your bag got little G's

Let's hit the Maldives and hide behind palm trees

Little red wine, weed, and a calm breeze

'Cause baby, you been living life inside a bubble

When the last time you had somebody hug you?

Hold up, when the last time you had somebody love you?

Hold up, when the last time you love someone who love you?



You know that everywhere I go

I got a million different people tryna kick it(for real)

But I'm still alone in my mind



I know you're dying to meet me

But I can just tell you this

Baby, as soon as you meet me

You'll wish that you never did

(You'll wish that you never did)



Stay up ina me all night ana rock

U know seh mi have di wickedest tock

Yuh all ways tell me seh mi full ah attitude

An yuh nuh like mi friend cah she rude

Still I, pu-pull up in the Benz wid tha all gold ting

What ya' sipping, boy I'm dipping, now ya' tripping of a fling

I be clipping off ya wings, tadah



See, everywhere I go

I got a million different people tryna hit it

But I'm still alone in my mind



I know you're dying to meet me

But I can just tell you this

Baby, as soon as you meet me

You'll wish that you never did

(You'll wish that you never did)

Yeah, yeah



(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)

You'll wish that you never did, oh

(I, I know you wanna slip under my armor)

(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)

You'll wish that you never did

