Halsey

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui Draw Blood In Brand New ‘Strangers’ Video

See how the story began.

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 18:38

The long-awaited continuation of Halsey’s music video story for her 2017 concept album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom is FINALLY getting another instalment with the music video for ‘Strangers’. 

WATCH THE PREVIOUS INSTALMENT OF HALSEY’S MUSIC VIDEO SERIES 'ALONE' HERE:

If I

Said he tried to phone me, but I never have time
He said that I never listen, but I don't even try
I got a new place in Cali, but I'm gone every night
So I fill it with strangers so they keep on the lights
She said she told you she knows me, but the face isn't right
She asked if I recognized her and I told her I might

See, everywhere I go
I got a million different people tryna kick it
But I'm still alone in my mind, yeah

I know you're dying to meet me
But I can just tell you this
Baby, as soon as you meet me
You'll wish that you never did
(You'll wish that you never did)

Unh, look
I'm a real rare individual
I'm in the physical and the metaphysical (yeah)
I know you need your alone time, that's critical
But I need some of your time, is that hypocritical?
Damn, you know I relate to you more than fam
So I won't sit around and let you sink in quicksand
Look, I know you got million dollar plans
And you tryna build a brand, live a life in high demand
Swerving big b's, your bag got little G's
Let's hit the Maldives and hide behind palm trees
Little red wine, weed, and a calm breeze
'Cause baby, you been living life inside a bubble
When the last time you had somebody hug you?
Hold up, when the last time you had somebody love you?
Hold up, when the last time you love someone who love you?

You know that everywhere I go
I got a million different people tryna kick it(for real)
But I'm still alone in my mind

I know you're dying to meet me
But I can just tell you this
Baby, as soon as you meet me
You'll wish that you never did
(You'll wish that you never did)

Stay up ina me all night ana rock
U know seh mi have di wickedest tock
Yuh all ways tell me seh mi full ah attitude
An yuh nuh like mi friend cah she rude
Still I, pu-pull up in the Benz wid tha all gold ting
What ya' sipping, boy I'm dipping, now ya' tripping of a fling
I be clipping off ya wings, tadah

See, everywhere I go
I got a million different people tryna hit it
But I'm still alone in my mind

I know you're dying to meet me
But I can just tell you this
Baby, as soon as you meet me
You'll wish that you never did
(You'll wish that you never did)
Yeah, yeah

(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)
You'll wish that you never did, oh
(I, I know you wanna slip under my armor)
(I know you wanna, I, I know you wanna)
You'll wish that you never did
The series of music videos has seen a gender-flipped retelling of Romeo & Juliet, in a modern, dystopian setting inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. The latest video, released today (June 20th), is the fifth instalment and serves as a prequel to the 4 others already released. 

It sees Halsey (Luna) and Jauregui (Rosa) pitted out against each other in a boxing ring, fighting it face to face, but becoming less aggressive and more emotional over time.  The bloody conclusion sees Halsey victorious, but it’s clear throughout that there’s a tension between them that suggests they were once more than merely rivals.

Check it out below:

Halsey - Strangers ft. Lauren Jauregui

This latest instalment follows up to her video for ‘Alone’ featuring Stefflon Don which came out 2 months ago. 

Need to catch up on the story so far? Check out all of her videos in the series right HERE.

