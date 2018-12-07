Halsey

Halsey And YUNGBLUD Just Dropped A Song Together And It’s Stolen Our Emo Hearts

Call us stupid, call us sad, but this is the best song we’ve ever had.

Claire Rowden
Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 11:56

Halsey and YUNGBLUD have teamed up with each other on a new modern rock/pop song ‘11 Minutes’ and the rumoured couple haven’t held back..

Bursting in with the confrontational lyrics “I'm 11 minutes away and I have missed you all day / I'm 11 minutes away, so why aren't you here?”, the duo, who have reportedly been dating since late last year, scream the heated and passionate lyrics back and forth to each other in the intensely beautiful four-minute-long track.

Halsey / Youtube

Check out Halsey and YUNGBLUD’s new song ‘11 Minutes’ below:

11 Minutes (with Halsey feat. Travis Barker)

Singing about a love that seems to consume them, this love affair isn’t one to be taken lightly. Balancing each other out as the ‘acid’ to each other’s ‘alkaline’, the duo portray a relationship that’s right in all the wrong ways as they’re the ‘best’ and ‘worst’ each other have ever had at the same time.

Speaking to iHeart Radio, YUNGBLUD talked about the concept behind the song: “The song tells the story of a perfect tragedy that reflects modern love within our society.

We are so distracted and focused on what's next, we can fail to see what is actually in front of us. We don’t realize how much we need something until it's taken away from us."

rock n roll star. @yungblud 💚💙❤️💛🖤 📷: @nathangroff

He also revealed what it was like to work on the song with Halsey and Travis Barker: “Working with Halsey and Travis was a f***ing dream – at the end of the day we're all rock kids. We grew up with a mutual adoration for the genre so it completely makes sense that we would come together and try to modernise it."

The duo had help from Blink 182’s Travis Barker on the project, as well as South London singer and rapper BRYN who lent her songwriting skills. Producers and songwriters Matt Schwartz, Zakk Cervini and Chris Greatti also helped pull the infectiously good song together.

We’re obsessed with the track and equally obsessed with this may-be couple.

