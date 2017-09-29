Halsey

Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly

The 'Him & I' singers have called it quits after one year of dating.

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - 08:56

While Halsey and G-Eazy have that love, the crazy kind, they have decided to call it quits for the time being.

Halsey took to Instagram stories on Tuesday to get straight-up with her fans about the split.

She wrote: "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans."

"G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour," she added.

The announcement prompted fans to point out Halsey was spotted chilling with Machine Gun Kelly a few days before, and while this could all be totally coincidental it's worth pointing out the fact that they have a bit of history.

Just sayin.

MGK and Halsey ran into each other at a Hollywood after party at Poppy following Post Malone's gig at Hollywood Bowl (where G-Eazy also made a surprise performance).

The pair were snapped outside the venue together having a cigarette break and a chat, with Kelly giving Halsey a friendly pat on the head at one point.

Rumours of a romance surrounded the pair prior to Halsey getting with G, but they never confirmed their relationship.

However, when Machine Gun Kelly was asked about Halsey in an interview with Rolling Stone he said: "I won't comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I feel 16 again."

As far as anyone knows the pair were never in a serious relationship, and obvs there is no evidence to suggest that Machine Gun Kelly was involved in Halsey's recent split.

While Halsey's statement claims she and G are just "taking time apart," she's removed all traces of him from her Insta and unfollowed him.

"I wish him the best," she said.

Some things just aren't meant to be!

