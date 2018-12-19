Halsey

Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice

Some viewers clearly didn't get the message.

Claire Rowden
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 14:02

It’s no secret that Halsey is an artist who fights for the representation of the LGBTQ+ community in her music.

Back in 2015, when Halsey re-released the music video for the single ‘Ghost’ from her debut album ‘Badlands’, she faced backlash over the use of a female partner instead of her previous use of a male.

Of course, Halsey knew these double standards existed, and revealed to The FADER at the time that it was ‘lowkey why I [she] made the f*cking video.’

Passionate about breaking down boundaries and raising awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, Halsey has since gone on to share stages with other LGBTQ+ artists such as Lauren Jauregui on their single ‘Strangers’, and has openly discussed her sexuality through her music in songs such as ‘Bad at Love’ and the music video for ‘Eastside’.

Using her artistry to create safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community once again, Halsey performed her latest single ‘Without Me’ on NBC’s The Voice last night, alongside a female dancer. Jade Chynoweth played Halsey’s onstage partner and some viewers at home were, questionably, not pleased with her decision to dance with a woman.

Of course, Halsey being Halsey, she doesn't give an F what the haters think, because she knows that what she is doing is completely valid.

The fact that it’s two girls performing together suddenly makes things too ‘provocative’ and ‘sexual’, where it’s arguable that had Halsey been performing with a man, there probably wouldn’t have been any backlash.

We have nothing but love and support for our girl and hope that she continues to do what she believes in and ignores the hate.

 

