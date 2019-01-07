Halsey

Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’

The world couldn't live without her.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 11:17

Knocking Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ off of the top spot, Halsey’s single ‘Without Me’ climbed to number one yesterday on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single, now the first Billboard Hot 100 number one of 2019, is also Halsey’s first US #1 as a solo artist, previously having hit the top spot with ‘Closer’ featuring The Chainsmokers.

View the lyrics
Found you when your heart was broke
I filled your cup until it overflowed
Took it so far to keep you close
I was afraid to leave you on your own

I said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then fuck 'em all
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you could take advantage of me

Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (I don't know why, yeah, yeah)

Gave love 'bout a hundred tries (hundred tries)
Just running from the demons in your mind
Then I took yours and made 'em mine (made 'em mine)
I didn't notice 'cause my love was blind

Said I'd catch you if you fall
And if they laugh, then fuck 'em all
And then I got you off your knees
Put you right back on your feet
Just so you could take advantage of me

Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Thinking you could live without me
Live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why, yeah

You don't have to say just what you did
I already know (I know)
I had to go and find out from them
So tell me, how's it feel? (oh-whoa-oh)

Tell me, how's it feel sitting up there?
Feeling so high, but too far away to hold me
You know I'm the one who put you up there
Name in the sky, does it ever get lonely?
Thinking you could live without me
Thinking you could live without me
Baby, I'm the one who put you up there
I don't know why (yeah, I don't know why)
Writer(s): TIMOTHY MOSLEY, SCOTT STORCH, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, AMY ALLEN, ASHLEY FRANGIPANE, BRITTANY AMARADIO, LOUIS BELL Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Ariana Grande commended Halsey on her huge win, spreading that girl power love we love to see between artists that uplift each other.

Ariana wrote on her Instagram: “fuck it up @iamhalsey. to girls on top all 2019”

Halsey later replied to the Instagram story: “luv u bb. dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019”

The song also makes Capitol Records first number one since Katy Pery’s ‘Dark Horse’ back in 2014.

Halsey took to Twitter to react to her huge win, and the shocked 'anti-popstar' found it hard to process the big news. 

It’s what she deserves!

Unlike a lot of her music which follows conceptual themes that form a collective, Halsey revealed to Beats 1 that this is her first single that’s ‘just me’ and that it’s ‘the most raw thing I’ve ever made.’

She then took to Instagram to pen a personal message to fans: “#1 on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime. This achievement is completely beyond my means of comprehending right now so I’ll get back to you guys when I find more eloquent and compelling things to say. Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle. I love you very much.”

#1 on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime. This achievement is completely beyond my means of comprehending right now so I’ll get back to you guys when I find more eloquent and compelling things to say. Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle. I love you very much.

We’re so proud of the artist for being so open and honest in her music and we hope to hear more of it in 2019.

Find out everything going down in the UK Single's Chart right here.

Latest News

9 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Lana Condor And More Best Looks From The Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet And InStyle After Party
A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable
Couples at the Golden Globes 2019.
The Cutest Couples Who Attended The Golden Globes 2019
Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad
Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico
Holly Hagan responds to haters trolling her fillers on Instagram in January 2019
Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’

More From Halsey

Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice
MTV News
Ariana Grande And Halsey Are Not Here For Your Grief-Shaming | MTV News
Halsey - Without Me - Music Video
Halsey
Without Me [Explicit]
Halsey and John Mayor romance rumours.
Halsey Stops Those John Mayer Romance Rumours In Their Tracks
Halsey performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2018
2018 EMA: Halsey Makes A Splash For Debut ‘Without Me’ Performance
Halsey performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2018
EMA
Halsey 'Without Me' (2018 MTV EMA)
EMA
Camila Cabello, Halsey And More Stan BTS and Ariana Grande | MTV EMAs 2018
Shawn Mendes And Halsey Confirmed For 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
From Harry Styles To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018
G-Eazy And Halsey Have 'Split' Two Months After Rekindling Their Romance
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Nicki Minaj And Halsey To Perform At The 2018 MTV EMA

Trending Articles

In The Least Surprising News Ever, Putting Glitter Up Your Vagina Is A Bad Idea
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
9 Crazy Celeb Side Hustles That Will Blow Your Mind
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
8 Stormi Webster Moments That We’re Hoping Kylie Jenner Will Document Online
Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad
Couples at the Golden Globes 2019.
The Cutest Couples Who Attended The Golden Globes 2019
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF