Halsey Makes Her First Billboard Hot 100 #1 With Solo Single ‘Without Me’
The world couldn't live without her.
Knocking Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ off of the top spot, Halsey’s single ‘Without Me’ climbed to number one yesterday on the Billboard Hot 100.
The single, now the first Billboard Hot 100 number one of 2019, is also Halsey’s first US #1 as a solo artist, previously having hit the top spot with ‘Closer’ featuring The Chainsmokers.
Ariana Grande commended Halsey on her huge win, spreading that girl power love we love to see between artists that uplift each other.
Ariana wrote on her Instagram: “fuck it up @iamhalsey. to girls on top all 2019”
Halsey later replied to the Instagram story: “luv u bb. dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019”
The song also makes Capitol Records first number one since Katy Pery’s ‘Dark Horse’ back in 2014.
Halsey took to Twitter to react to her huge win, and the shocked 'anti-popstar' found it hard to process the big news.
It’s what she deserves!
Unlike a lot of her music which follows conceptual themes that form a collective, Halsey revealed to Beats 1 that this is her first single that’s ‘just me’ and that it’s ‘the most raw thing I’ve ever made.’
She then took to Instagram to pen a personal message to fans: “#1 on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime. This achievement is completely beyond my means of comprehending right now so I’ll get back to you guys when I find more eloquent and compelling things to say. Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle. I love you very much.”
We’re so proud of the artist for being so open and honest in her music and we hope to hear more of it in 2019.
