Halsey

Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders

"It’s an absolutely preposterous concept"

Monday, October 5, 2020 - 10:16

Halsey has opened up about financial inequality in a conversation with US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, saying billionaires must be “eradicated” in order to improve the system.

The online chat, which was filmed the day after President Trump and Joe Biden took part in the first presidential debate, covers topics ranging from medical care to the wealth tax.

Getty

In the video, Halsey describes the presidential debate as being “arguably one of the most frustrating pieces of television I’ve ever had the misfortune of witnessing,” as Bernie replies: “It was certainly not one of the great moments in American history.”

The discussion then turns to Halsey’s life experience, as she opens up about her upbringing in a “lower class family” compared to her privileged situation now. 

“For me personally, there is no amount of money that I think is worth personally contributing to the alienation, the disenfranchisement of millions – hundreds of millions of people across this country.”

She adds: “Despite being in the one per cent, I support the wealth tax. Because I believe that the people who oppose it are motivated by greed.”

Getty

In the same chat, the pair discuss how the top one per cent of wealthy Americans own more than the bottom 92 per cent, with Halsey concluding: “We must eradicate billionaires. It’s an absolutely preposterous concept.”

Halsey has endorsed Joe Biden as the next US president and is encouraging fans to use their vote to make their voices heard on November 3rd.

