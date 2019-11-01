Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online

Anyone logging onto Twitter today might’ve noticed that the phrase #HalseyIsOverParty is currently gaining a lot of traction online.

For anyone beyond confused about what’s going on, fans are debating an old tweet that was allegedly sent from Halsey’s account back in 2014 reading: “I keep promising underage fans that I’m gonna make out with them. I am SO going to jail.”

Some fans have claimed the now-deleted post is still inappropriate, despite the fact that Halsey has apparently removed it from her profile and no longer kisses fans at her meet-and-greets.

Others have argued that the tweet has been taken out of context: “This was just a joke. Her fans WANTED to be kissed, not like Halsey forced them to kiss her.

"She staged her kiss, had her thumb between lips and had her lips closed and her kiss was only 0.5 sec,” one said.

Another person added: “Y’all really coming for halsey for something she hasnt done for 5-6 years now and was something fans ASKED her to do for a m&g photo.... ridiculous.”

A third said: “Halsey has done more for all marginalized communities than all of kpop groups put together. she’s an advocate for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, donates to charity organizations and shares her experiences. Y’all have no moral to talk sh*t on her.”

At the time the tweet was sent, Halsey was 19-years-old. In the same year, she published a post telling fans that the kissing tradition wouldn’t happen at a specific meet-and-greet due to illness.

What do you make of all this?