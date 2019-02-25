Halsey

How Halsey First Reached Out To Rumoured BF Yungblud Is A Big Mood

How very 2019

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 10:26

With all the romance rumours swirling around about Halsey and Yungblud, it’s only natural that people would want to know how they first crossed paths with each other and where their friendship *really* began.

During an interview with 97.1 AMP Radio, the pair revealed that their connection started on the internet after Halsey decided to shoot her shot by sliding straight into the 20-year-old’s DMs.

Getty

“She sent me her number on an Instagram DM. That’s it!” he recalled, as Halsey agreed that she had no qualms about doing a “DM slide” in order to reach out to another musician.

Yungblud added: “I was like, that’s so cool. I was just in the studio with my mates and I was like, ‘Halsey just gave me her number and a black heart….’ What?!?”

Getty

In the same interview, Halsey revealed that she was also the one to initiate an IRL meeting after finding herself sat at home bored out of her mind: “I really wanted to have a real conversation with someone.

She continued: “I just got into an Uber by myself, went downtown, and we just met up…total stranger, I’ve never met him before. 

Getty

“It was cool for me because it reminded me of when I was back in New York and making music, and I would do that; I would just link with other artists…and it felt really organic.”

Regardless of their romantic status, we’re still thankful AF that Halsey was bold enough to fire off that initial DM otherwise the world would never have been blessed with their collaboration, '11 Minutes.’

