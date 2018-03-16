New Music Round-Up: Halsey, Charlie Puth, Louisa

Singles

Halsey - 'Alone (feat. Big Sean & Stefflon Don)'

Three singles into the hopeless fountain kingdom era and Halsey is going from strength to strength. 'Alone' was already an album standout but new verses from Big Sean and Stefflon Don take it to new heights. We cannot wait to see the music video for this one.

Charlie Puth - 'Done for Me (feat. Kehlani)'

We were distraught when Charlie had to delay his album release but it sounds like it will be worth the wait. 'Done for Me' is a silky, smooth radio ready bop that we will be adding to all of our playlists. Not to mention Kehlani compliments Charlie's vocals perfectly.

Louisa - 'YES (feat. 2 Chainz)'

LOUISA IS BACK. After months of anticipation, the 'Best Behaviour' singer is ready to take things up a notch and 'YES' feels like it could be a real moment for Louisa. Christina Aguilera worthy vocals, experimental production and proper popstar lyrics. We stan.

Sabrina Carpenter & Jonas Blue - 'Alien'

Sabrina Carpenter may be best known for her starring role in Girl Meets World but she's also released two incredible albums and an excellent EP. 'Alien' is a stunning Jonas Blue produced bop that sounds like it could become Sabrina's biggest single to date.

Yungen - 'Mind On It (feat. Jess Glynne)'

Yungen shines on his most commercial release to date and Jess Glynne delivers one of the catchiest choruses of 2018.

Banx & Ranx & Ella Eyre - 'Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane)'

Ella Eyre is not messing around. 'Answerphone' is a banger worthy of the best and Yxng Bane's verse is magnificent.

Yxng Bane - 'Vroom'

Another brilliant entry from Yxng Bane this week. 'Vroom' is a club-ready single that could out-chart his hit 'Rihanna'.

Seinabo Sey - 'I Owe You Nothing'

Seinabo Sey has one of the most distinctive voices in music and 'I Owe You Nothing' is nothing short of sublime.

Kygo - 'Remind Me to Forget (feat. Miguel)'

Kygo is ready to dominate the charts again and this time Miguel is along for the ride. A hands in the air anthem.

Sigrid - 'Raw'

After turning up the tempo with 'Strangers', Sigrid slows things down with 'Raw' and lets her gift do the talking.

Q-Tip - 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart (feat. Demi Lovato)'

Q-Tip and Demi Lovato rework Elton John's Number 1 single for his latest project and the results are magic.

Snakehips - 'Cruizin' (feat. St Rulez)'

Snakehips have a way with music and 'Cruizin' is a beach-ready bop that sounds like sunbathing in a song.

Brinx - 'Unavailable Love'

Brinx really comes into her own on this assured debut single. We can't wait to hear more tracks from her.

Wilkinson & Sub Focus 'Take It Up'

These two D&B masters come together to make with a rave-ready triumph. More collaborations please.

Pendulum - 'Hold Your Colour (Noisia Remix)'

Noisia come through with an excellent remix of the classic Pendulum hit 'Hold Your Colour'. This is huge.

Duke Dumont - 'Inhale (feat. Ebenezer)'

It looks like Duke Dumont has another hit on his hands. 'Inhale' is up there with his best work.

Albums

Alexandra Burke - The Truth Is

The wait for Alexandra Burke's third album has been long but The Truth Is proves that it's been time well spent. The LP is her most personal work to date and instead of jumping on trends, it opts for timeless production that lets Alexandra's incredible voice shine.

The Magic Gang - The Magic Gang

We couldn't get enough of The Magic Gang before their debut album and now we're official stans.

anaïs - before zero - EP

This is how you do an EP. A remarkable body of work by a remarkable star. An essential listen.

Words: Sam Prance