LEGO Movie Directors DROPPED From Han Solo Spin-off

Well this is a buzz-kill! We’d been super-excited to hear that LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller would be directing the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars spin-off, but it seems like the dream is over, with the duo having officially left the project.

Lucasfilm

It’s a bit of a shocker, particularly since cameras have been rolling on this one since January. The news was confirmed with an official statement from Lucasfilm, which read: “Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon.”

Gaaaaaah, there are those dreaded “creative differences” again. The worst.

With only a couple of weeks left before the film is set to wrap, expect the studio to move quickly on this one, with Da Vinci Code director Ron Howard among the names linked as a possible replacement.

Alden Ehrenreich will be playing the young Han Solo in the new movie, with Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke also set to feature. The film is set to hit UK cinemas on May 25 2018, with an official title yet to be confirmed.

