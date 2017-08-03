Get to Know: Hare Squead

This week's featured artist is an exciting hip-hop trio from Ireland.

Hare Squead originally met through their passion for skating but soon bonded over music and became a band in their own right. Since forming they've quickly made a name for themselves with tracks like 'If I Ask' and their Supernormal EP.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the boys and find out a little bit more about them...

Check it out...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Tony - Yo what's good. We are a band from sunny Dublin called Hare Squead.

Lilo - We make music in lots of genres.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Tony - Vibe, Fusion, Wave.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

Lilo - I'm a musical genius, God gave me this little piece of heaven and blessed me with it. He said take this and make it shine. I'm self-taught, I can play guitar, bass, keys, and drums. I can rap, kind of sing (I'm working on it), I am music. I'm a walking musical note. This isn't arrogance, this is... you know when you acknowledge something? You know when you see a car and it's black, and you say “That car is black”?

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Tony - We like Andre 3000 a lot. D'Angelo. Kendrick too, Rage Against the Machine, Esperanza Spalding, Lauryn Hill. The list goes on.

Lilo - First of all Jesus influences me in general. Musically I'm influenced by life, nature, the randomness of existence. The sound of the wind, the sound of people rushing to their jobs, the sound of an engine.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

Tony - We would usually try to start off by just vibing, try to get a flow going off whatever we're starting on. Sometimes one of us has an idea that we wanna develop or we create something from scratch. Depends on how we're feeling.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Tony - We like to engage with everyone in the crowd. Try to make it an experience for each individual as well as a whole venue.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

Tony - Maybe closing Electric Picnic a couple of years back or Longitude last year. The crowds were crazy at both shows. Festivals are lit.

Lilo - It hasn't happened yet. I'm waiting for it to happen.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Tony - We've met some cool people.

Lilo - I haven't been starstruck by anyone so far…

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Tony - Sarah Vaughan, she's got a really sweet voice. I still listen to Gwen Stefani!

Lilo - Werrason, Wenge Musica Maison Mère - Ligne 11...

10) When can we see you live?

Lilo - We're going to be doing a tour in Autumn so watch out for that and please be nice to each other.

You can follow Hare Squaed on Twitter and Instagram.

Their single 'Flowers' is out now. Check it out below...