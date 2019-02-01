A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Warning: Includes NSFW comments about Dobby
JK Rowling might have published the last Harry Potter book back in 2007 but the wizarding world has never been far from her mind.
In the last twelve years, the author has shared several retroactive comments about her beloved characters and their lives before and after the events of the series.
She’s even gone into detail about how Hogwarts students took care of business before the advent of indoor plumbing.
As much as fans love hearing updates about their favourite universe, some people have pointed out that a lot of the additional information could be an attempt to diversify her books post-publication.
Thus, the "No one/J.K. Rowling" meme has been born, which includes random and occasionally NSFW updates about some of the sweetest and most benign characters in the series.
Poor Dobby seems to have caught a lot of attention
Dumbledore apparently played a major part in World War II
There’s more than one LGBTQ+ character in the series
Shaggy the singer and Shaggy the cartoon were classmates
And finally, Hagrid moved on from Madame Maxime pretty quickly
There’s been no word from JK Rowling about these memes yet, but we’d love to hear her opinion on some of the more bizarre suggestions here. The ball’s in her court.