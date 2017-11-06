Harry Potter

Boohoo Have Launched The Most Magical Harry Potter Christmas Jumper

Worth investing your hard-earned galleons on.

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 16:03

Because not all of us have our very own Mrs Weasley sat at home cross-stitching a series of retro and probably quite itchy handmade jumpers, Boohoo have decided to launch their very own Harry Potter themed product.

The item has dropped just in time for Christmas, with the creative geniuses over at Boohoo HQ opting to combine two of the greatest movies of our time - the Harry Potter series and the Home Alone saga - into one neat design.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The product might not be the kind of thing you'd pull on in honour of the Yule Ball, but it's pretty much the cosiest option for anyone who spends their weekends sat at home working their way through a third tray of McVities.

No shame in these parts, squib. 

The item is available in three colours - red, white, and black - and doesn't even have a pricetag that might have you considering the use of the Imperius Charm on the Head Goblin at Gringotts. So that's nice.

For little less than £15.00 this item will have you looking positively ~bewitching~ just in time for the festive season. You. Are. Welcome. 

Boohoo.com

Any takers? We've already ordered three. Let us know your thoughts with a casual tweet over @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson Will Be Performing at This Year's AMAs

Liam Payne and Bella Thorne in the singer&#039;s &#039;Bedroom Floor&#039; video

Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

Chloe Ferry Is Desperate For Her 'Possessed' Cat Barbara To Undergo An Exorcism

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Freed: Watch The Sexy New Trailer Now

Katy Perry Has Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video

Boohoo Have Launched The Most Magical Harry Potter Christmas Jumper

Liam Payne has talked about a One Direction reunion and wants it to happen

Liam Payne Covers P!nk's 'What About Us' and It's Gorgeous

Niall Horan &amp; Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Poke Fun at Each Other's Rap Skills on Twitter

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs during day 1 of Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2017 in San Isidro, Argentina

The 1975's Matt Healy Teases New EP Coming Soon

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Is About to Release A Single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Maybe Zara Larsson?

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler And Ste Look Closer Than Ever During Family Beach Day

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Lorde Might Not Release A New Album For 10 Years

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Teases Beth About Her 'Stinker' Of A Tattoo As She Makes Danny Robinson Blush With A Cheeky Innuendo

U2

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Second Snippet of 'Is Your Love Enough?'

More From Harry Potter

Boohoo Have Launched The Most Magical Harry Potter Christmas Jumper

Dad Of The Century Builds An Incredible Life-Sized Diagon Alley For His Kids

JK Rowling Has Finally Revealed The Inspiration Behind The Deathly Hallows Symbol

The Hogwarts Express Rescued A Family Stranded In The Scottish Highlands

This Harry Potter Inspired Liquid Eyeliner Is Every Muggle's Dream

Cornelius Fudge in Harry Potter
Movies

Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Has Died

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Life

Person Reading 'Harry Potter' For The First Time Discovers It's Actually Smutty Fanfic

Life

J.K. Rowling Wrote A New Children's Book And Hid It In The Weirdest Place

This New Harry Potter Clothing Collection Is So Stylish You'll Actually Want To Wear It

J.K. Rowling Reveals More Than We Ever Needed To Know About How Wizards Poop

It Turns Out That Professor Flitwick And Professor Sprout From Harry Potter Used To Bang

Trending Articles

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Scarlett Moffatt boobie dress

Scarlett Moffatt Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap After 'Boobies' Appear On Her Dress

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split