Boohoo Have Launched The Most Magical Harry Potter Christmas Jumper

Because not all of us have our very own Mrs Weasley sat at home cross-stitching a series of retro and probably quite itchy handmade jumpers, Boohoo have decided to launch their very own Harry Potter themed product.

The item has dropped just in time for Christmas, with the creative geniuses over at Boohoo HQ opting to combine two of the greatest movies of our time - the Harry Potter series and the Home Alone saga - into one neat design.



The product might not be the kind of thing you'd pull on in honour of the Yule Ball, but it's pretty much the cosiest option for anyone who spends their weekends sat at home working their way through a third tray of McVities.

No shame in these parts, squib.

The item is available in three colours - red, white, and black - and doesn't even have a pricetag that might have you considering the use of the Imperius Charm on the Head Goblin at Gringotts. So that's nice.

For little less than £15.00 this item will have you looking positively ~bewitching~ just in time for the festive season. You. Are. Welcome.

