Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Has Died
The star was known for playing Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.
Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:18
One of the UK's most successful and long-running actors, Robert Hardy, has passed away, aged 91, his family has said.
The actor was known by Harry Potter fans for playing Cornelius Fudge - AKA the Minister for Magic - in the Harry Potter movies.
He was also well known for his roles on the TV series All Creatures Great And Small, and mutliple starring turns as Winston Churchill.
His family said he had a "tremendous life" with "a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years".
