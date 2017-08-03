Harry Potter

Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Has Died

The star was known for playing Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 16:18

One of the UK's most successful and long-running actors, Robert Hardy, has passed away, aged 91, his family has said.

Warner Bros.

The actor was known by Harry Potter fans for playing Cornelius Fudge - AKA the Minister for Magic - in the Harry Potter movies. 

Warner Bros.

He was also well known for his roles on the TV series All Creatures Great And Small, and mutliple starring turns as Winston Churchill.

His family said he had a "tremendous life" with "a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years".

Harry Potter: Where Are They Now?

  • Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter: The boy wizard who, upon attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, embarks on a fateful seven-year journey with his classmates in a battle against Lord Voldemort.
    Warner Bros.
    1 of 26
  • Now: It’s only been five years since the series’ final installment, but already the ‘boy who lived’ has successfully reinvented himself in offbeat films like ‘Kill Your Darlings’, ‘Horns’, and ‘Swiss Army Man’; where Dan recently played a magical corpse.
    2 of 26
  • Clémence Poésy played Fleur Delacour: A French quarter-veela witch who is first introduced to her future husband Bill Weasley whilst working at Gringotts Wizarding Bank.
    Warner Bros.
    3 of 26
  • Now: The former i-D cover girl and muse to Karl Lagerfeld currently plays Elise Wassermann in gripping detective drama ‘The Tunnel’, which aired its second series earlier this year.
    4 of 26
  • Domhnall Gleeson played Bill Weasley: Ron’s older brother who develops werewolf tendencies after being attacked by one during the Battle of the Astronomy Tower.
    Warner Bros.
    5 of 26
  • Now: Domhnall Gleeson hasn’t stopped working since hanging up his cloak and has a whopping seven films due out this year! They include; Star Wars VIII, an untitled Darren Aronofsky film with Jennifer Lawrence, and ‘Peter Rabbit’.
    6 of 26
  • Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom: The awkward, shy, and clumsy classmate who grows up to be an important member of Dumbledore's Army and even manages to destroy the seventh and final Horcrux during the Battle of Hogwarts.
    Warner Bros.
    7 of 26
  • Now: In 2016 we couldn’t get enough of Matthew on TV, with the actor appearing in multiple epi-sodes of hit shows ‘Ripper Street’ and ‘Happy Valley’. Next up; a starring role in 2017’s much-buzzed-about thriller ‘Terminal’ alongside Margot Robbie.
    8 of 26
  • Katie Leung played Cho Chang: Harry’s first crush who is still struggling with the death of her boyfriend Cedric Diggory when they first get together.
    Warner Bros.
    9 of 26
  • Now: After taking a break from acting to study at the University of Arts London and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Leung returned to screens in the miniseries One Child. Next up; a star-ring role in action thriller ‘The Foreigner’ with Jackie Chan.
    10 of 26
  • Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley: The youngest of the Weasley siblings who blossoms over the course of the franchise into an accomplished Quidditch player and important member of Dumbledore’s Army. No wonder Harry fell for her in the end.
    Warner Bros.
    11 of 26
  • Now: After making her screenwriting and directorial debut with the film 'Separate We Come, Separate We Go', Bonnie started her own production company called BonBonLumiere. Her new short film Sextant is available to watch online now.
    12 of 26
  • Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley: Harry’s trusted friend who is “always there” when he needs him. His love/hate relationship with Hermoine throughout the series ends on a high with the two marrying.
    Warner Bros.
    13 of 26
  • Now: Post-Potter Rupert has continued to work in film but kept a relatively low profile compared to his co-stars. Expect that to change this year when he stars in ‘Snatch’, a new TV series based on the 2002 Guy Ritchie crime film starring Brad Pitt.
    14 of 26
  • Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory: Hogwarts Triwizard Champion who meets his end during the Triwizard Cup when he is killed by Peter Pettigrew, at the request of Lord Voldemort.
    Warner Bros.
    15 of 26
  • Now: From hufflepuff to sparkly teen dream, Pattinson’s life changed overnight once cast as Ed-ward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga’. Currently the face of Dior Homme, the actor has no less than five new films in development.
    16 of 26
  • Emma Watson played Hermione Granger: A sassy know-it-all witch who goes from bookish to one of Gryffindor's bravest during her time at Hogwarts.
    Warner Bros.
    17 of 26
  • Then: When she’s not doing brilliant work campaigning as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma continues to light up the big screen. This year the actress captured hearts as Belle in Disney's live-action adaptation of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.
    18 of 26
  • Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood: The spectrespecs wearing witch who insists on wearing shoes to bed (in case she sleepwalks) and reading her magazine’s upside down. It is in her fourth year at Hogwarts that Luna befriends Harry, Ron, and Hermoine.
    Warner Bros.
    19 of 26
  • Now: Evanna, who is now based in Los Angeles, continues to act and recently starred in Irish film ‘My Name is Emily’.
    20 of 26
  • James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley: Ron’s mischievous twin brothers who co-founded and ran the joke shop Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes
    Warner Bros.
    21 of 26
  • Now: James and Oliver have focused less on acting since Harry Potter, with the brothers instead concentrating on their hobbies, travelling, sports, and charity work.
    Instagram / @Jamesphelps
    22 of 26
  • Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy: Hogwarts resident school bully is a typical Slytherin - cunning and devious.
    Warner Bros.
    23 of 26
  • Now: Yet another Potter cast member unlikely to disappear from our screens anytime soon, Tom most recently starred in critically acclaimed drama ‘A United Kingdom’ and has three films due for release next year.
    24 of 26
  • Ralph Fiennes played Lord Voldemort: AKA He Who Must Not Be Named
    Warner Bros.
    25 of 26
  • Now: As well as prepping for the next Bond installment in his recurring role as M, Ralph will voice iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth in next year's animated comedy ‘The Lego Batman Movie’.
    26 of 26

 

 

 

 

