Harry Potter

Harry Potter Fans Are Still Convinced That Ron And Dumbledore Are The Same Person

This is one HP conspiracy theory that refuses to apparate away

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 14:26

The Harry Potter book series may have come to a conclusion way back in 2007 but wild theories about the cast are as rampant as ever.

Indeed, one theory that refuses to disappear is that Harry Potter’s best friend Ron Weasley and school headmaster Albus Dumbledore are the same person.

Warner Bros.
Sounds crazy? But there is some compelling evidence.

The theory goes that Ron travels back in time later in life and then relives his life under the identity of Dumbledore.

Both characters are described in the books as having long, thin noses – and with Dumbledore saying he had red hair when he was young.

Warner Bros.
Fans also think this explains how Dumbledore seemingly knows everything about Harry’s life – as Ron was by his side throughout their school years.

Further evidence is seen when Dumbledore leaves his trusty illuminator device to Ron in his will – with Ron being surprised because he never spent much time with Dumbledore (also feeding into the tradition time-travel ‘rules’ that those who travel through time should have minimal or no contact with themselves).

JK Rowling dismissed the theory in 2015 saying it was “false” on Twitter – but still fans continue to think it could be true – and that JK could be covering up the truth.

Fans who love both the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films and recent stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child add to the theory as the former doesn’t disprove Ronbledore and the latter play explores time travel.

