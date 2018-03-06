Harry Potter

This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts

Experience life as a Hogwarts student in new Harry Potter mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 16:28

We've already had a quick glimpse at Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, but now there's a new trailer.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student in this narrative-based role-playing game (RPG). It takes place before Harry gets there, though, so you'll be attending classes with some of the older students we've heard about in the books, like Ron's older brother, Bill Weasley.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery lets you experience life as a Hogwarts student / Warner Bros

Along with some of the familiar faces we such last time, now we can see there'll be appearances from Dumbledore, Hagrid, McGonagall, as well as Bill Weasley.

"Players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, form friendships or rivalries with other students, and make pivotal decisions that will influence their character’s story arc as they traverse their years at Hogwarts and grow as a witch or wizard," says the development team, Jam City.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Official Teaser Trailer

Google Play pre-registration for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now open, so you can show your interest there, or head to www.harrypotterhogwartsmystery.com for more updates as they're released, and to be notified when the game launches.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is expected to release in the next few months.

Don't forget that there's also a *second* mobile Harry Potter game in development, too. While a release date has not yet been confirmed, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite should also be out sometime in 2018.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

