Harry Potter

Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them

Harry Potter with added floofs? We're IN.

Thursday, June 28, 2018 - 12:16

Pets are coming to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

From today, players of the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery can select up to four cute critters to have as their own. You'll be able to choose between an Owl, Rat, Cat and Toad - or one of each! - to join you in your adventures as a student at Hogwarts.

Pets have come to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery / Warner Bros.

"Players can own up to four pets in the game, one of each kind, which will lounge and nap in their house dormitory," explains the developers. "Equipping one animal friend at time, a pet can join players at locations around Hogwarts and its grounds. In addition to companionship, pets provide players with an energy boost when they’re awoken from slumber."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is described as a narrative-based RPG (which means it's going to have a big story, and your decisions will impact on what happens in it). It’s the first mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student and includes taking part in Duelling Club, and going to classes such as Potions and Defence Against the Dark Arts.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a narrative-based RPG mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student / Warner Bros.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is out now on Android and iOS devices.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx


 

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
SOS: What To Do When Your Hair Turns Green On Holiday
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
13 Hair Inspo Pics To Screenshot And Take To Your Hairdresser Right Now
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
MNEK &amp; Hailee Steinfeld in the &#039;Colours&#039; music video
MNEK Debuts Vibrant New Video For 'Colour' Featuring Hailee Steinfeld
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Isle Of MTV 2018
You Won't Expect The Collaborations On Hailee Steinfeld's Debut Album
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Jason Derulo Press Image
Jason Derulo Spills Deets On That Rumoured BTS Collab
2018 Earworms - Catchiest Songs Of The Year
2018 Earworms: The Catchiest Tunes Of The Year (So Far)
Gemma Collins X Boohoo
Gemma Collins Had Absolutely No Time For This Interview And Twitter Loved It
Chloe Ferry getting her feet massaged by Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Makes Boyfriend Sam Gowland Graft To Watch The World Cup
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising

More From Harry Potter

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them
Shawn Mendes Proves His Love For Harry Potter By Dressing Up As Albus Dumbledore
Emma Watson Has Reportedly Split With Glee Star Boyfriend Chord Overstreet
Harry Potter Actor Matthew Lewis Just Got MARRIED
Harry Potter at the Royal Albert Hall
Harry Potter At The Royal Albert Hall With A Live Orchestra Is Exactly As Amazing As You’d Imagine
Harry Potter Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over This Mini Hogwarts Reunion
Harry Potter
This New Harry Potter Game For Your Phone Will Make You Feel Like You're In Hogwarts
11 Reasons A Celebration Of Harry Potter Is Every Fan's Dream Holiday
Butterbeer Hair Is The Viral Colour Craze Every Harry Potter Fan Deserves
Science Is One Step Closer To Inventing Harry Potter's Invisibility Cloak
Harry Potter
The New Harry Potter Game Is Available To Download Free Now
Matthew Lewis Reveals He Had A Secret Crush On Emma Watson During Harry Potter

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sophie Kasaei Tested Jason Derulo On His Geordie Knowledge And The Results Are Surprising
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.
Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Have Reportedly Split After Nine Months Of Dating
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Load Of Makeup Tips That We're Stealing Immediately
Charli XCX &#039;5 In The Morning&#039; Music Video
Charli XCX Drops Fire ‘5 In The Morning’ Music Video
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Kim Kardashian at sisters, Khloe Kardashian&#039;s, birthday
Kim Kardashian Pleads With Tristan Thompson To Unblock Her On Instagram And It Was Awks AF