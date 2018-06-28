Pets Have Come To 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' And We're Already In Love With Them

Pets are coming to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

From today, players of the mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery can select up to four cute critters to have as their own. You'll be able to choose between an Owl, Rat, Cat and Toad - or one of each! - to join you in your adventures as a student at Hogwarts.

Pets have come to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery / Warner Bros.

"Players can own up to four pets in the game, one of each kind, which will lounge and nap in their house dormitory," explains the developers. "Equipping one animal friend at time, a pet can join players at locations around Hogwarts and its grounds. In addition to companionship, pets provide players with an energy boost when they’re awoken from slumber."

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is described as a narrative-based RPG (which means it's going to have a big story, and your decisions will impact on what happens in it). It’s the first mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student and includes taking part in Duelling Club, and going to classes such as Potions and Defence Against the Dark Arts.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a narrative-based RPG mobile game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a student / Warner Bros.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is out now on Android and iOS devices.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx



