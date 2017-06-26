It Turns Out That Professor Flitwick And Professor Sprout From Harry Potter Used To Bang

If there's anything weirder than realising that your teachers have lives outside of quadratic equations and orthopedic sandals, it's finding out that the teachers from Harry Potter have a sex life.

Aaaand that's exactly what you're about to find out thanks to a new drop of Potter-related info that comes in the form of a revelation that Professor Sprout and Professor Flitwick once had a bit of a romance going on.

As you might already know, this month marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and to celebrate, Bloomsbury have release some fancy limited edition copies of the book for each of the four Hogwarts houses.

Inside there's also a whole load of brand new HP info and according to Hypable, one of the new facts just so happens to be a little paragraph revealing that the head of Hufflepuff and the head of Ravenclaw used to date.

Apparently they were in a 'long-term relationshio' for a while, but 'sadly it didn't work out.'

Luckily it adds that they 'remain friends,' but that doesn't really get away from the fact that this also means that they've most probably also banged, made magic, done the love slip 'n' slide or whatever else you want to call it.

We'll just leave you with that image. ENJOY.