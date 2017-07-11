Harry Potter

Person Reading 'Harry Potter' For The First Time Discovers It's Actually Smutty Fanfic

No, a rat doesn't force Dudley Dursley to jump off a roof.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:51

Someone's life out there has been turned well-and-truly upside down after coming to the crashing realisation that the book they were reading wasn't Harry Potter after all, and was actually, er, a completely batshit and slightly smutty fanfic. 

Anyone who's ever dipped their toes into the world of fanfiction knows that pretty much anything flies in the safe space of AU. Convinced a non-canon couple are secretly doing the deed? Cool. Wonder how your OTP would interact as they plummet through a black hole in space? Nice. 

While it's all well and good to indulge your weird and wonderful fantasties on the sly, someone by the name of Chris (whose pal @Shelzhang is to thank for all this) was deceived into thinking J.K. Rowling wrote sordid tales about Harry and Hermione doing the frick frack and Dudley Dursley meeting a sticky end due to the Imperius Curse.

In fairness, it does all sound like quite exciting, high-octane stuff. 

Coming to the realisation that he'd messed up on a epic scale, the screenshots show him replying: "What sick freak wrote this?!?!” which, for anyone interested, is actually Barb LP - writer of “Harry Potter and the Psychic Serpent.”

Happy reading. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

