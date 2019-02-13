The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe

In news that is guaranteed to make any muggle’s day 150x better, Daniel Radcliffe has announced that he’s pretty certain the Harry Potter series will be rebooted for future generations.

The actor gave an interview to gaming site IGN where he pointed out that there’s no chance the magic will end with his portrayal of the character.

Warner Bros

"I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime,” he revealed.

It’s uncertain whether a new set of films will be made or if the novels will be adapted into an extended TV spinoff series, but Daniel already has some ideas of what JK Rowling could turn her hand to next.

Getty

Arguing that hardcore fans would love a prequel about the Marauders (AKA James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew) he suggested that something involving those characters could be released immediately.

“I feel like there are other stories from that world that you could absolutely turn into a TV series, 100 percent," he recently told TV Guide. "A series with the older generation [Marauders], that could be very cool."

Honestly, we’ve been bleating on about the same idea for a solid ten years now.

Giphy

As it stands, fans of the Wizarding World can already get their magic fix by watching the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is set to unfold over five feature films.

Even though nothing could ever top the OG films, we’re still beyond excited to see what the future holds.