Harry Potter

The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe

*Head implodes*

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - 10:14

In news that is guaranteed to make any muggle’s day 150x better, Daniel Radcliffe has announced that he’s pretty certain the Harry Potter series will be rebooted for future generations.

The actor gave an interview to gaming site IGN where he pointed out that there’s no chance the magic will end with his portrayal of the character.

Warner Bros

"I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime,” he revealed. 

It’s uncertain whether a new set of films will be made or if the novels will be adapted into an extended TV spinoff series, but Daniel already has some ideas of what JK Rowling could turn her hand to next. 

Getty

Arguing that hardcore fans would love a prequel about the Marauders (AKA James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew) he suggested that something involving those characters could be released immediately.

“I feel like there are other stories from that world that you could absolutely turn into a TV series, 100 percent," he recently told TV Guide. "A series with the older generation [Marauders], that could be very cool."

Honestly, we’ve been bleating on about the same idea for a solid ten years now. 

Giphy

As it stands, fans of the Wizarding World can already get their magic fix by watching the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which is set to unfold over five feature films.

Even though nothing could ever top the OG films, we’re still beyond excited to see what the future holds.

Latest News

Movies
10 Underrated Rom-coms To Watch This Valentine’s Day
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
What Happened When I Tried Eyelash Extensions To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs
Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Offset Shares Graphic Video Of Cardi B Giving Birth To Kulture
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
What It’s Really Like To Get Hypnotherapy?
Happy Death Day
9 Alternative Films To Watch This Valentine’s
Happy Death Day 2U
6 Mind-Blowing Reasons You Experience Deja Vu
Hugh Jackman Is Going To Be Opening For The BRITs 2019 The Greatest Showman Style
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
9 Locations From 'A Star Is Born' That You Can Visit IRL And Feel Just Like Ally Maine
Happy Death Day 2U
9 Girls Who Slay. Literally.

More From Harry Potter

The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Tom Felton Reunites With Emma Watson ‘All The Time’ And Harry Potter Fans Have Questions
Harry Potter Fans Will Be Shook By How Much Money JK Rowling Makes Per Hour
Fantastic Beasts 2: 10 Times Ezra Miller Was A Bigger Harry Potter Fan Than You
Fantastic Beasts 2
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts 2 Cast Reveal ALTERNATE ENDING & DELETED PROFESSOR MCGONAGALL SCENES | MTV Movies
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Watch The FIRST Trailer For Pokémon Go-Style Harry Potter Game, 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite'
Harry Potter's Tom Felton Reveals The Weird Fan Request That Left Him Stunned
A Harry Potter Fan Just Fixed One Of The Books' Most Hated Scenes
Harry Potter Fans Are Mad Over This Continuity Error In Fantastic Beasts 2
Harry Potter Fans Can Now Study Magical Law At University
Emma Watson at the Oscars Vanity Fair After Party
Harry Potter’s Emma Watson Pictured Snogging New Boyfriend Brendan Wallace

Trending Articles

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds ‘Doesn’t Know How Much More She Can Take’ After Another Argument With Darren Quirk