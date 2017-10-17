The Hogwarts Express Rescued A Family Stranded In The Scottish Highlands

If anyone needed more proof that the world of Harry Potter can occasionally seep over into Muggle life, the Hogwarts Express is in our good books for rescuing a family who found themselves stranded in the Scottish Highlands.

The situation all came about after Jon and Helen Cluett and their four young children discovered that their canoe had been swept away by the river and that it would be a three mile hike across boggy marshland until they found their way home.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

After phoning the authorities for advice, the mountain rescue teams soon decided that the best route out for the whole gang was to arrange for the next train on the line to make an unscheduled stop.

As fate would have it, the Hogwarts Express now operates for excursions on the West Highland Railway Line, and even crosses that iconic Glendinnan Viaduct that Potterheads will definitely recognise from the movies.

Getty

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Cluett revealed his reaction when the magical train first rounded the corner: "We threw all our stuff into some bags and boxes and ran out of the door of the bothy at the same time as the train is coming around the tracks.

"The train is getting closer, we're running down, stuff bouncing everywhere, big smiles on the kids faces. It all started to be fun at that point.

He added: "I'm slightly sad because I'd lost my boat - but the kids, when they saw the steam train coming, all sadness left their little faces and was replaced by excitement and fun - just the real joy of having an adventure and having the train stop right next to them."

The train dropped the family off at the next stop in Lochailort, where they eventually retrieved their car and headed home with the experience of a lifetime.