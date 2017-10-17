Harry Potter

The Hogwarts Express Rescued A Family Stranded In The Scottish Highlands

All was well.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 09:47

If anyone needed more proof that the world of Harry Potter can occasionally seep over into Muggle life, the Hogwarts Express is in our good books for rescuing a family who found themselves stranded in the Scottish Highlands.

The situation all came about after Jon and Helen Cluett and their four young children discovered that their canoe had been swept away by the river and that it would be a three mile hike across boggy marshland until they found their way home. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

After phoning the authorities for advice, the mountain rescue teams soon decided that the best route out for the whole gang was to arrange for the next train on the line to make an unscheduled stop.

As fate would have it, the Hogwarts Express now operates for excursions on the West Highland Railway Line, and even crosses that iconic Glendinnan Viaduct that Potterheads will definitely recognise from the movies. 

Getty

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Cluett revealed his reaction when the magical train first rounded the corner: "We threw all our stuff into some bags and boxes and ran out of the door of the bothy at the same time as the train is coming around the tracks. 

"The train is getting closer, we're running down, stuff bouncing everywhere, big smiles on the kids faces. It all started to be fun at that point.

He added: "I'm slightly sad because I'd lost my boat - but the kids, when they saw the steam train coming, all sadness left their little faces and was replaced by excitement and fun - just the real joy of having an adventure and having the train stop right next to them."

The train dropped the family off at the next stop in Lochailort, where they eventually retrieved their car and headed home with the experience of a lifetime. 

 

 

 

Latest News

'Pregnant' Kylie Jenner Is Noticeably Absent From Kardashian Christmas Special Group Pics

The Hogwarts Express Rescued A Family Stranded In The Scottish Highlands

Ariana Grande's My Everything Album Cover Is Still Confusing The Internet Thanks To Hilarious Stool Meme

Confessions Of Proud Lazy People

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Fights For This Love In The Stylish 'Heavy' Video

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX Is Getting These New Features And They Change Everything

Alma

From Idols to 'Chasing Highs', Here Are 12 Things You Need to Know About Alma

Women Are Using #MeToo To Highlight The Extent Of The Sexual Harassment Problem

Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

Celebs Who Will Make You Feel Better About Being Lazy

Stefflon Don - Press Pic

From Co-Directing to Choreography, Stefflon Don Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Her 'Hurtin' Me' Video

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Did Scott Disick Just Accidentally Confirm This Kardashian Family Pregnancy?

The 14 Huge Albums We're Still Waiting On In 2017

Camila Cabello Stans Demi Lovato's New Album As Much As We Do

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Is Forced To CHASE After Gareth Who Bails On His Tattoo During Toilet Break

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran ‘Hit By A Car In Cycling Accident’ As His Tour Is Potentially Put On Hold

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #3!

More From Harry Potter

The Hogwarts Express Rescued A Family Stranded In The Scottish Highlands

This Harry Potter Inspired Liquid Eyeliner Is Every Muggle's Dream

Cornelius Fudge in Harry Potter
Movies

Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Has Died

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Life

Person Reading 'Harry Potter' For The First Time Discovers It's Actually Smutty Fanfic

Life

J.K. Rowling Wrote A New Children's Book And Hid It In The Weirdest Place

This New Harry Potter Clothing Collection Is So Stylish You'll Actually Want To Wear It

J.K. Rowling Reveals More Than We Ever Needed To Know About How Wizards Poop

It Turns Out That Professor Flitwick And Professor Sprout From Harry Potter Used To Bang

8 Harry Potter UK Locations You Can Visit On Holiday

Harry Potter
Movies

Harry Potter Fans Are Still Convinced That Ron And Dumbledore Are The Same Person

The Harry Potter Cast Play Would You Rather In The Forbidden Forest

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Got A Huge Underboob Tattoo And It's Stunning

Jemma Lucy Slams Reports She's In 'A Lesbian Affair' With *This* Big Brother Star

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Vicky Pattison Admits She Was Surprised About Gaz Beadle's Baby News And This Is Why

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Every Time Teen Mom UK's Mia Boardman Was Your Ultimate Fashion Icon