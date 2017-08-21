Harry Styles

A Harry Styles Special Is Coming To The BBC

The One Direction star will perform his music and have a sit-down interview with Grimmy...

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:54

Harry Styles is bringing his music to the BBC show for a one-off show.

The TV special - called ‘Harry Styles at the BBC, funnily enough - will be hosted by his longtime friend and BBC Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw.

Its format will be similar to Adele’s BBC special, where he’ll perform songs from his debut album and sit down for an interview, talking “about his life, being a solo artist and starting his acting career.”

The ‘Sign of the Times’ singer will film the show in front of a live audience in Manchester and it’ll be shown later this year in November.

“Harry is a great performer and full of so many wonderful stories about his extraordinary career, which he’ll be sharing with us,” Grimshaw said of his pal’s show.

After taking some time out to promote his first feature film Dunkirk, Harry is back to the music and has announced ‘Two Ghosts’ as the second single from his self-titled album before he goes on tour next month.

The special is the perfect platform to showcase his solo debut, although we can’t help but wonder if he’ll pay tribute to One Direction by playing a song or two?

We’ll have to wait and see…

By Ross McNeilage

