Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Bebe Rexha has held her hands up this week and admitted that Harry Styles is ‘prettier than her’ after she discovered a Who Wore It Best poll was happening.

Um, Bebe, we're not sure if you've noticed but you're an absolute babe.

The singer took to her Insta stories recently to compare a few trends which both popstars just happened to have tried, including braids and those white sunglasses.

UPDAE || Bebe Rexha recently posted something Harry related on her IG stories ! pic.twitter.com/ligWyFdf7U — 1D Updates! (@OfficialWith1D) August 25, 2017

And she ends it with: ‘He is obviously way prettier than me. Harry wins.’

Though we’d just like to take this moment to say that they can both pull off these trends and that there's really no need for a winner here.

But the dramz didn’t end there, with Bebe finding herself literally unable to avoid the former One Direction singer as she tried to go about her life.

Follows me everywhere now pic.twitter.com/WMD8bQnISi — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 25, 2017

‘Follows me everywhere now,’ she tweeted, along with a snap of her 1D coincidence on a flight.

