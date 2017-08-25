Harry Styles

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Which isn't the worst thing in the world, tbh.

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:25

Bebe Rexha has held her hands up this week and admitted that Harry Styles is ‘prettier than her’ after she discovered a Who Wore It Best poll was happening.

Um, Bebe, we're not sure if you've noticed but you're an absolute babe.

Watch! Bebe Rexha goes speed dating with hilar consequences >>>

The singer took to her Insta stories recently to compare a few trends which both popstars just happened to have tried, including braids and those white sunglasses.

And she ends it with: ‘He is obviously way prettier than me. Harry wins.’

Though we’d just like to take this moment to say that they can both pull off these trends and that there's really no need for a winner here.

But the dramz didn’t end there, with Bebe finding herself literally unable to avoid the former One Direction singer as she tried to go about her life.

‘Follows me everywhere now,’ she tweeted, along with a snap of her 1D coincidence on a flight. 

What we’d give to have 1D stalk us.

Latest News

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Mollie King Announces New Single 'Hair Down' And Apparently It's 'Amazing'

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Sophie Kasaei Talks About Gary Beadle's Future On Geordie Shore

Did You Notice The Sneaky Mean Girls Reference In Taylor Swift Comeback Single Look What You Made Me Do?

13 Of The Absolute Funniest Reactions To New Taylor Swift Single Look What You Made Me Do

Alessia Cara & KYLE Just Got Added To The 2017 VMAs Line Up!

Chloe Ferry Is Attempting To Break A World Record By Eating Chicken Nuggets

Surprise! Fergie’s Comeback Album ‘Double Dutchess’ Is A Visual One

Xbox One S Minecraft Edition

Everything You Need To Know About The New Xbox Consoles: Project Scorpio And The Special Minecraft Edition

Get to Know: Mr Eazi

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

Here's Every Model Confirmed For The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Little Mix

5 Years of ‘Wings’: The Single That Launched Little Mix

Kendall Jenner’s Bronzer Hack Just Changed The Way We Do Our Makeup Forever

11 Reasons Your Eyebrows Suck (And How To Fix Them)

Watch The Emotional Trailer For Lady Gaga's Documentary 'Five Foot Two'

More From Harry Styles

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Music

A Harry Styles Special Is Coming To The BBC

Music

Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello Win Big at the Teen Choice Awards

Could Harry Styles perform on The X Factor?
TV Shows

Harry Styles To Perform On The X Factor As Simon Cowell Is 'Keen To Have Him In A Guest Slot'

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

Celebrity

Harry Styles’ Ex Tess Ward Just Threw Potential Shade At Him Through The Medium Of Mushrooms

Celebrity

Is Harry Styles Dating Victoria's Secret Model Camille Rowe?

Style

People Are Going To Extreme Lengths To Recreate Harry Styles’s Dimples

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Music

JAY-Z, Harry Styles, Rita Ora and More Join The Line-Up for Radio 1's New Live Lounge Month

One Direction

Flying Solo: What The One Direction Boys Did Next

Louis Tomlinson has denied any rumours surrounding Larry Stylinson.
Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Addresses Larry Stylinson Rumours Head On: “It Felt A Little Disrespectful”

Trending Articles

Gaz Beadle Hits Out At Trolls Who Claimed Pregnant Emma McVey Has Been Drinking Alcohol

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Sophie Kasaei Has A Word Of Warning For Fans Of Charlotte Crosby And Gary Beadle

Celebrity

11 Reality TV Star Pregnancy Bombshells We Just Didn't See Coming

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Zahida Allen Opens Up About Battle With Anorexia As She Blasts Cruel Bodyshamers

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'