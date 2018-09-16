Harry Styles

From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF

Make way for some eye-popping ensembles.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 14:47

There’s nothing more boring that seeing male celebrity after male celebrity walk the red-carpet in the same well-cut, ridiculously expensive, but actually quite uninspiring plain black suit.

That’s why we’re shining a light on some of the more imaginative outfits that a bunch of celebrities have pieced together, which ultimately prove that being a guy doesn’t mean your wardrobe options have to be dull AF.

Harry Styles

Possibly the most extravagant dresser of the modern ages, the former One Direction lad has embraced everything the 70s have to offer; including shaggy hair, flared trousers, velvet fabric, and some seriously out-there print and colours. 

Getty

Pharrell Williams

The ageless singer (no seriously, there's evidence to conclude he's a vampire) has a pretty relaxed approach to his wardrobe choices and manages to pull off the seemingly random ensemble of giant striped coat, a baggy t-shirt, and a pair of red satin trousers. 

Getty

Zayn Malik

Proving that you don’t have to be attending a glitzy red-carpet event to look good, Zayn was spotted wandering the streets of New York in the kind of colour-clashed outfit that was probably seen on one of the New York Fashion Week 2018 catwalks. 

Getty

Mark Ronson

The music producer threw caution to the wind and decided to hit the red-carpet in a two-piece cream corduroy suit that a) serves up all those Harry Styles 70s vibes and b) pretty much sums up the phrase smart-casual.

Getty

Tinie Tempah

The UK’s biggest risk-tasker when it comes to fashion, Tinie is the kind of guy who could repurpose a pair old curtains into a suit that would retail for serious bank. Paired with loafers and shades, there is literally nothing the singer can’t transform into an iconic ~look~.

Getty

Donald Glover

Donald (AKA Childish Gambino) is talented in every aspect of his life, which is why we shouldn’t be too surprised that his outfit choices are equally as expressive. Who else could rock up to a movie premiere in an orange satin suit and look this majestic?

Getty

ASAP Rocky

The rapper knows that the devil is in the detail, which is probably why his jeans are entirely covered with hand-embroidered flowers. ASAP pieced together the rest of his look with a high-neck sweater, an expensive AF baseball jacket, and a pair of white treads. 

Getty

Matt Smith

There’s a reason why the actor was named GQ’s Best Dressed Men of 2018. Proving that casual doesn’t have to go hand-in-hand with boring, Matt’s signature usually look involves black jeans, a graphic tee, and an oversized trench.

Getty

Evidence that men's fashion isn't as boring as people think it is. 

