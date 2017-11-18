Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles is about to take his rumoured relationship with Camille Rowe to the next level; they are both scheduled to appear at the same upcoming Victoria’s Secret fashion show in Shanghai on 28 November.

Sadly for us, Harry won’t be slipping into a set of sexy Victoria’s Secret knickers (my god - how we wish), he’s leaving that to French model Camille - but they will share a stage as she walks the runway and he sings.

It’s all a bit romantically full circle, as Harry reportedly got to know Camille at last year’s VS fashion show.

Until now Harry, 23 and 27 year old Camille have done their best to keep their relationship private, and have only been spotted together a couple of times so this is a big step.

Things could get a little awks though, as Harry has previously been linked to two other Victoria’s Secret models, Sara Sampan and Nadine Leopold. So yeah… that sounds like fun for Haz.

Words: Olivia Cooke

