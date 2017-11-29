Harry Styles and Lorde Perform At 2017 ARIA Music Awards
The two mega-stars were both up for the Best International Artist award...
Lorde and Harry Styles stole the show at the 2017 Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards last night.
The two pop superstars took to the stage to deliver show-stopping performances of songs from their latest albums, and battled it out for the Best International Artist trophy.
Styles brought his latest single 'Kiwi' to the ARIAs, performing a rousing rendition of the pop-rock banger with his electric energy throwing him around the stage.
Meanwhile, Lorde delivered the most emotional performance of the night with a stunning medley of 'Liability' and 'Green Light', both taken from her second album Melodrama.
She managed to make the huge stage seem like her bedroom at 4AM as she sat on the floor singing the lump-in-your-throat-honest ballad, before transforming it to a rave with an epic lights show for the euphoric 'Green Light'.
When it came to the fan-voted Best International Artist award, Harry won for his brilliant self-titled debut solo album, over some huge names including Adele, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.
There was no bad blood between Lorde and Harry however, as he gave the 'Supercut' singer a kiss on the cheek on his way to collect the award.
The adorable moment has predictably caused a storm on social media with fans of both artists freaking out over their faves meeting for the first time.
Best Female also went to Sia for her Kendrick Lamar collaboration, 'The Greatest'. Congratulations to all winners!
Watch the amazing performances down below...
Words: Ross McNeilage
