Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Lorde Perform At 2017 ARIA Music Awards

The two mega-stars were both up for the Best International Artist award...

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 12:53

Lorde and Harry Styles stole the show at the 2017 Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards last night.

The two pop superstars took to the stage to deliver show-stopping performances of songs from their latest albums, and battled it out for the Best International Artist trophy.

Styles brought his latest single 'Kiwi' to the ARIAs, performing a rousing rendition of the pop-rock banger with his electric energy throwing him around the stage.

View the lyrics
She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes
Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect
And all the boys, they were saying they were into it
Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck

Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it
I'm kind of into it
It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it
I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"

It's New York, baby, always jacked up
Whole tunnels, foreign noses always backed up
When she's alone, she goes home to a cactus
In a black dress, she's such a such an actress

Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it
I'm kind of into it
It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it
I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
(none of your, none of your)
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"

She sits beside me like a silhouette
Hard candy dripping on me 'til my feet are wet
And now she's all over me, it's like I paid for it
It's like I paid for it, I'm gonna pay for this

It's none of your, it's none of your
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
(it's none of your, none of your)
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"
(it's none of your, none of your)
Writer(s): Jeff Bhasker, Harry Styles, Mitch Rowland, Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson, Ryan Nasci Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Meanwhile, Lorde delivered the most emotional performance of the night with a stunning medley of 'Liability' and 'Green Light', both taken from her second album Melodrama.

She managed to make the huge stage seem like her bedroom at 4AM as she sat on the floor singing the lump-in-your-throat-honest ballad, before transforming it to a rave with an epic lights show for the euphoric 'Green Light'.

When it came to the fan-voted Best International Artist award, Harry won for his brilliant self-titled debut solo album, over some huge names including Adele, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

Getty Images

There was no bad blood between Lorde and Harry however, as he gave the 'Supercut' singer a kiss on the cheek on his way to collect the award.

The adorable moment has predictably caused a storm on social media with fans of both artists freaking out over their faves meeting for the first time.

Best Female also went to Sia for her Kendrick Lamar collaboration, 'The Greatest'. Congratulations to all winners!

Watch the amazing performances down below...

Lorde - Liability / Green Light - ARIA Awards Australia 2017

Harry Styles - Kiwi - ARIA Awards 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH LORDE'S 'PERFECT PLACES' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Every night, I live and die
Feel the party to my bones
Watch the wasters blow the speakers
Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
It's just another graceless night
I hate the headlines and the weather
I'm 19 and I'm on fire
But when we're dancing I'm alright
It's just another graceless night

Are you lost enough?
Have another drink, get lost in us
This is how we get notorious, oh, oh-oh
'Cause I don't know
If they keep tellin' me where to go
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, oh, oh-oh

All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places

Every night, I live and die
Meet somebody, take 'em home
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
It's just another graceless night, 'cause

All of the things we're taking
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
Send us to perfect places
All of our heroes fading
Now I can't stand to be alone
Let's go to perfect places

All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
All the nights spent off our faces
Trying to find these perfect places
What the fuck are perfect places anyway?
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, ELLA YELICH-O'CONNOR Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Harry Styles

QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?

Harry Styles performs during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia

Harry Styles and Lorde Perform At 2017 ARIA Music Awards

This Account Compares Harry Styles To Macarons And It's Delicious From All Angles

Harry Styles performs &#039;Only Angel&#039; at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

Harry Styles Opened The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With 'Kiwi'

Harry Styles Just Had A Seriously Cringe Moment In Front Of Three Of His Victoria’s Secret Exes

Harry Styles performs at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
Style

Harry Styles and Miguel Perform The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Paloma Faith Both Kill It on the X Factor Stage

Harry Styles

It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

One Direction Solo Careers

One Direction Solo | Official Top 10

Harry Styles - Kiwi - Music Video
Harry Styles

Kiwi

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Netflix

How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories

Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?

Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman