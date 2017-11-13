Harry Styles and Paloma Faith Both Kill It on the X Factor Stage

There's no denying that both Harry Styles and Paloma Faith have had incredible years. Harry kicked off his solo career with a Number 1 single and album and Paloma kicked off her comeback with one of her most critically acclaimed songs to date.

And now the two stars have just delivered two epic performances on the X Factor stage.

Harry returned to the reality TV show on Saturday night to perform his new single 'Kiwi'.

This weekend gone by was Harry's first time on the show as a soloist since he entered the competition in 2010 before being put into One Direction. Wearing a stunning suit, he brought some rock to the programme that made him in a big big way.

Seriously, he lit up the entire stage with his charisma and unique talent. We adored it.

Meanwhile, Paloma showed the X Factor contestants how it's done singing 'Guilty'.

'Guilty' is Paloma's new single and it is about being guilty of hurting a partner in love. Surrounded by a stunning orchestra wearing bald caps, Paloma matched her artistry with her massive vocals, giving one of the performances of her career.

We wish that everyone could perform as effortlessly live as Paloma always does.

The two superstars reminded us just how talented Britain's popstars are.

Here's hoping that this year's X Factor contestants go on to be as great.

Words: Sam Prance

