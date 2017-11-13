Harry Styles and Paloma Faith Both Kill It on the X Factor Stage
What superstars...
There's no denying that both Harry Styles and Paloma Faith have had incredible years. Harry kicked off his solo career with a Number 1 single and album and Paloma kicked off her comeback with one of her most critically acclaimed songs to date.
And now the two stars have just delivered two epic performances on the X Factor stage.
Same white shirt, couple more tattoos
But it's not you and it's not me
Tastes so sweet, looks so real
Sounds like something that I used to feel
But I can't touch what I see
We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
The fridge light washes this room white
Moon dances over your good side
This was all we used to need
Tongue-tied like we've never known
Telling those stories we already told
'Cause we don't say what we really mean
We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We're not who we used to be
We don't see what we used to see
We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
I'm just trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
Harry returned to the reality TV show on Saturday night to perform his new single 'Kiwi'.
This weekend gone by was Harry's first time on the show as a soloist since he entered the competition in 2010 before being put into One Direction. Wearing a stunning suit, he brought some rock to the programme that made him in a big big way.
Seriously, he lit up the entire stage with his charisma and unique talent. We adored it.
Meanwhile, Paloma showed the X Factor contestants how it's done singing 'Guilty'.
'Guilty' is Paloma's new single and it is about being guilty of hurting a partner in love. Surrounded by a stunning orchestra wearing bald caps, Paloma matched her artistry with her massive vocals, giving one of the performances of her career.
We wish that everyone could perform as effortlessly live as Paloma always does.
The two superstars reminded us just how talented Britain's popstars are.
Here's hoping that this year's X Factor contestants go on to be as great.
Words: Sam Prance
