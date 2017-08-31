Harry Styles Announces Live Album With New Version of 'Two Ghosts'

Don't all scream at once! Harry Styles has just announced he is releasing a live album... and we think it's coming tomorrow.

The multi-talented 'Dunkirk' star secretly dropped a brand new version of 'Two Ghosts' earlier today, a live performance shot in a studio with a full band.

He sounds fantastic, and the song itself benefits greatly from the live backing. If only he recreated his entire debut album like this, eh?

Well, we've got good news and bad news (bad for some of you, anyway). We'll start with the good...

The 'Two Ghosts' performance reveals that the singer has filmed a live special that brings his self-titled album to life, titled Behind The Album: The Performances.

The bad? If you want to get lost in Styles' heavenly voice and dreamy eyes then you'll need to get yourself onto Apple Music, where it'll exclusively be made available "this September".

YouTube / HarryStylesVEVO

Call us optimists but September begins tomorrow, so are we going to wake up to an entire hour of live Harry performances? We sure hope so!

We'll keep you updated but in the mean time, check out the live version of 'Two Ghosts'...

By Ross McNeilage

