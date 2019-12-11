Harry Styles

Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner

The entire interview was gold

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 09:56

Harry Styles made the decision to eat cod sperm rather than answer a question from Kendall Jenner about their relationship.

The singer hosted last night’s episode of The Late Late Show where he took part in a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with his ex-girlfriend. The game got particularly spicy when Kendall said she was “dying to know the answer” to a specific question.

Getty

The sheet of paper read: “What songs on your last album were about me?” with Harry immediately putting his head in his hands and downing the cod sperm instead. 

For anyone who doesn’t have extensive knowledge about Hendall’s romance, the pair were first rumoured to be dating between 2013 and 2014. They briefly reunited at the end of 2015 and have remained good friends ever since their final split.

At the time, an insider told People: “Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall. She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality.”

The insider added: “Even though she’s dated and hooked up with other guys, she could never really get serious with someone because she never got over her feelings for Harry.”

Spill Your Guts: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner

Despite some fans thinking their televised reunion would be awkward, most people were loving how relaxed and totally natural their friendship is. Proof that some exes can always remain on good terms.

