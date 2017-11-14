Harry Styles

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are the other names rumoured to join him, though we have our suspicions...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 09:23

Hold onto your angel wings and brace yourselves for chaos, because it looks like the rumours are true and Harry Styles really is performing at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Apparently the Kiwi singer likes nothing more than to keep us on our toes, as he looks set to join two other yet to be announced singers on the stage that is never short of drama, glitter and really not much clothing.

According to a very official looking tweet that’s doing the rounds online, Harry will in fact be performing on the show that airs November 28.

Here it is IRL in case you don’t believe us:

This news comes after it was suggested that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry would also be joining the angels on the stage, perhaps staying as just a rumour seeing as that would create the ultimate storm of gossip.

You know, because Taylor and Katy are still not that friendly and Harry and Taylor are the exes no one can seem to get over.

Meanwhile fans are joining us in not knowing what to think about the whole thing, as well as dreaming that if it is true that he’ll sing Only Angel… You know, because we love nothing more than a very literal song choice.

So yeah, let’s keep our fingers and toes crossed that this is true.

