Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

In case you were wondering whether Harry Styles has ditched the extra nipples, we can now confirm that that is far from the truth.

Chatting to Chelsea Handler recently as part of his never ending Dunkirk promo tour, the Sweet Creature singer was asked whether the rumours were true and he was more than delighted to confirm that they are.

Though at this point it’s really not that much of a rumour as it is a cold hard fact, but we’ll overlook that for now.

Chelsea even had Harry remind everyone whereabouts on his body said nipples are located, before going on to reveal she’d actually hooked up with a guy once who also had the same issue.

They also chatted during their one word answer only chat about Justin Timberlake, and whether Harry and the former N Sync star ever meet up and just revel in their solo careers.

But alas Harry would never admit to being so self indulgent, insisting that they definitely don’t do such a thing.

Check out Harry Styles and the cast of Dunkirk as they answer YOUR questions >>>