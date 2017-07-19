Harry Styles

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

Because they've actually been a thing for a good five years now.

Lucy Bacon
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 11:01

In case you were wondering whether Harry Styles has ditched the extra nipples, we can now confirm that that is far from the truth.

Chatting to Chelsea Handler recently as part of his never ending Dunkirk promo tour, the Sweet Creature singer was asked whether the rumours were true and he was more than delighted to confirm that they are.

Though at this point it’s really not that much of a rumour as it is a cold hard fact, but we’ll overlook that for now.

Chelsea even had Harry remind everyone whereabouts on his body said nipples are located, before going on to reveal she’d actually hooked up with a guy once who also had the same issue.

Harry Styles (Full Interview) | Chelsea | Netflix

They also chatted during their one word answer only chat about Justin Timberlake, and whether Harry and the former N Sync star ever meet up and just revel in their solo careers.

But alas Harry would never admit to being so self indulgent, insisting that they definitely don’t do such a thing.

Check out Harry Styles and the cast of Dunkirk as they answer YOUR questions >>>

Latest News

The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Harry Styles chats about his four nipples.

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

These Are The Best Waterparks In The World (& We Want To Go Now)

Sophie Kasaei On Being Told To 'Kill Herself' By Vile Trolls

This Arianator Just Ate a Chilli Every Time Ariana Grande Said Um in Her AMA Speech

Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals why her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Series 2 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Reason Why She’s Called Off Engagement To Fiancé Dylan Siggers

8 Reasons Pittsburgh Is The Best US City Getaway You’ve Never Thought Of

Andrew Garfield Insists His Comments About Being A Gay Man Were Taken Out Of Context

Is Blac Chyna Set 'To Destroy' The Kardashians With Secrets That Rob Told Her?

Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa Join Justin Bieber on Tour

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Emotional Children's Hospital Visit

Kylie Jenner unveils her uncanny new waxwork.

Kylie Jenner’s New Waxwork Is So Realistic It Fooled Her Entire Family

The View From Novotel Canary Wharf

London's Best, Most Mind-blowing Rooftop Bars

The Best No Sweat Makeup For Summer

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

The Best Stick Makeup Products To Chuck In Your Hand Luggage

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles chats about his four nipples.
Celebrity

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

Dunkirk
Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The Cast Of Dunkirk Reveal Their Favourite Filming Memories

Dunkirk
Dunkirk

Harry Styles & The Dunkirk Cast Answer YOUR Fan Questions

Harry Styles confesses his love for chelsea boots.
Style

Harry Styles Officially Prefers Chelsea Boots To Victoria’s Secret Models

Harry Styles promotes Dunkirk with his co-stars, looking every inch the boyband.
Style

Proof That Harry Styles And His Dunkirk Co-Stars Could Start Their Own Boyband

Movies

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

Style

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Style

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

Celebrity

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Movies

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Style

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Harry Styles Speaks Actual Words In These Two New Dunkirk Trailers

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

TV Shows

Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Music

This Is Your Chance To Ask Louis Tomlinson ANYTHING!

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Celebrity

The Hilarious Messages Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby First Sent Each Other