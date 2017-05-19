Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

He did it! Harry Styles just landed straight in at No.1 on the Official UK Albums Chart!

His self-titled debut took just under 57,000 combined sales to win this week's race to the top, keeping Ed Sheeran's Divide at bay at No.2.

Official UK Albums Chart Top 5:

Harry's now the second member of One Direction to score a No.1 solo album, but to be fair the only other member so far has been Zayn. Yes, we're waiting patiently Niall, Liam and Louis!

1. Harry Styles - Harry Styles

2. Ed Sheeran - Divide

3. Rag'n'Bone Man - Human

4. Paramore - After Laughter

5. Paul Weller - A Kind Revolution

Meanwhile in other 1D news. Liam Payne released his debut solo single today, 'Strip That Down' Ft. Quavo, but a certain lyric isn't sitting well with Directioners, and he also gave his honest opinion of what he thinks about Harry's new music.

Over in the Official UK Singles Chart, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber spend a second week at No.1 with 'Despacito,' while Biebs also stays put at No.2 with 'I'm The One', his collab with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne.

Entering the Top 10 for the first time is J Hus with 'Did You See' and Miley Cyrus scores this week's highest new entry at No.11 with the breezy 'Malibu'.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Ft. Justin Bieber - 'Despacito' (Remix)

2. DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - 'I'm The One'

3. Clean Bandit Ft. Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

4. Shawn Mendes - 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'

5. Ed Sheeran - 'Shape Of You'

