Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour

Less than a year into his solo career and Harry Styles is already one of the biggest artists in the world today. His debut single 'Sign of the Times' was a UK Number 1 and his self-titled album topped charts internationally. It's safe to say that he is killing it right now.

To make things even more exciting, he has just debuted two brand new songs on his debut arena tour.

WATCH HARRY'S AMAZING 'KIWI' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes

Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect

And all the boys, they were saying they were into it

Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck



Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it

I'm kind of into it

It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it

I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"



It's New York, baby, always jacked up

Whole tunnels, foreign noses always backed up

When she's alone, she goes home to a cactus

In a black dress, she's such a such an actress



Driving me crazy, but I'm into it, but I'm into it

I'm kind of into it

It's getting crazy, I think I'm losing it, I think I'm losing it

I think she said "I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

(none of your, none of your)

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your, it's none of your"



She sits beside me like a silhouette

Hard candy dripping on me 'til my feet are wet

And now she's all over me, it's like I paid for it

It's like I paid for it, I'm gonna pay for this



It's none of your, it's none of your

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

(it's none of your, none of your)

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

"I'm having your baby, it's none of your business"

(it's none of your, none of your) Writer(s): Jeff Bhasker, Harry Styles, Mitch Rowland, Alex Salibian, Tyler Johnson, Ryan Nasci Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. THIS IS NOT A JOKE. HARRY STYLES IS ACTUALLY PERFORMING NEW MATERIAL LIVE.

After touring his first album around smaller venues at the end of last year, Harry is now taking the LP to crowds of tens of thousands of fans. Not only that but the set includes covers of Ariana Grande and Fleetwood Mac, as well as some One Direction classics.

Best of all though, it features two unreleased songs ('Medicine', 'Anna') and both sound incredible.

Much like the majority of the tracks that are on Harry Styles, they are rousing singles with a soft-rock vibe. Naturally, we're completely obsessed with both of them. We need Harry to release studio versions of them ASAP so that we can all get our lives to them.

As it stands, it is currently unclear if they are songs recorded for Harry Styles or a new project.

We hope that this means Harry is either re-releasing his debut or about to put out new music.

[Getty]

Regardless, we couldn't be happier to hear more work by the 'Two Ghosts' legend.

And until he releases any new material, we'll be watching these videos on repeat.

Words: Sam Prance