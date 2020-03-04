Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean

Harry Styles has denied rumours that he’s dating Adele after the pair were pictured holidaying in the Caribbean together at the start of the year.

The singer shut down the speculation during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show: "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out. Either they're dating or they're recording together."

Discussing his love life in general, the 26-year-old added: "It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal.

"I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

Adele announced her split from husband Simon Konecki in April last year. An insider told Closer Magazine that Harry has been a supportive friend to her during the separation: “Harry was Adele’s rock when she split from Simon last April.

The source continued: “He checked in on her constantly, stayed over at her LA mansion whenever she needed company, and generally was an amazing friend to her when she most needed it."

As for Harry, he split from model Camille Rowe after a year of dating. The pair called time on their romance before Harry began working on Fine Line, with many of the tracks on his album relating to their break-up.