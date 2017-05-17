Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Harry Styles really stepped things up a gear on his second night of co-hosting The Late Late Show, as he took on the role of actual James Corden for the evening.

Yep, while James chilled in the dressing room with a drawn on butterfly tattoo on his chest, Harry delivered the opening monologue, punch lines and all.

But before you watch the following video, we should warn you that it’s so cute and will make you fall in love with him so hard it might actually hurt. In a good way.

Harry touches upon topics such as Trump, Pirates of the Caribbean and Taco Bell, before delivering as many one liners that he can think of.

For the love of all things good in the world we only want to watch this from now on. Nothing else, just this on repeat.

And as if that wasn’t enough for you to indulge in, he also took part in the ‘Side Effects May Include’ skit, which involves him JUGGLING and doing a pirate impression.

Literally what are we supposed to do now? Just stare at this gif, we guess.