Harry Styles

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks

What's his @ though?

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 10:15

Anyone with a massive crush on Harry Styles should drive to their nearest Starbucks right now. Why? Because a doppelganger for the singer is currently working in one of their coffee establishments.

A video has gone viral on TikTok, showing a bunch of friends pulling up to the drive-through only to be fully shook by how much their server looks like the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

Getty

One of the fans straight-up asks the employee: “Are you Harry Styles," while another adds, "You look like Harry Styles."

The employee, who is wearing a nametag reading Sean, smiles and thanks them. Fans are already trying to figure out exactly which Starbucks the footage was taken from, although nobody has made much headway in tracking down Harry’s long-lost twin.

One person responded: “God im going to look at his @ on ig, i actually dont know how im gonna do it but ok [sic]," while another replied claiming: "I used google mf looked for employees Sean but nothing im. weak. [sic].|"

A third added: “If he started a youtube channel he would be a millionaire by the end of this year.”

Someone else has pointed out that the employee also bears a strong resemblance to American Horror Story actor Evan Peters and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien: "Nah that guy can't look like harry, dylan o brien and evan peters at once [sic]."

We’re pretty sure there is no greater compliment on Earth than being compared to all three of those celebrities. 

 

