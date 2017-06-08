Harry Styles

Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour

Harry has taken to Twitter to reveal he's going on tour for a second time, before he's even started the first.

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 15:09

Harry Styles has mixed things up today by announcing a huge new tour for 2018, because apparently his first one just wasn’t going to be enough.

The singer took to Twitter to share the list of dates with fans, which confirms he'll be kicking things off on March 11 in Switzerland before going right through to the July 13 finale in Los Angeles.

He’ll even be stopping by London's O2 in April for two nights, as well as performing in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

And unlike the last load of dates he announced, this time it’s a full arena tour meaning there’s an actual chance more than three people will be able to get tickets.

Because let's be honest, last time was an extremely stressful situation because of his fancy venue choices.

Tickets go on sale for the UK dates on Friday 16 June 2017 at 9am.

