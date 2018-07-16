Harry Styles Made Sure His Final Tour Gig Was A Night To Remember
Because he’s Harry Edward Styles and he doesn’t do things by halves.
Having been on tour for what feels like eight thousand years, Harry Styles played his final gig in LA on Saturday night and it’s safe to say he did not want it to end.
The singer took to The Forum to give the fans what they want and more, as those lucky enough to be there found themselves getting the extended version of his final song.
Hazza made sure every single fan there had the time of their life, as one excited individual thankfully described the whole thing on Twitter for us less fortunate.
So to summarise: Harry went round every single stage he had going on and made sure fans new how much he loved them, before singing Kiwi THREE TIMES because he just didn’t want it to end.
No but really, what did we to deserve him?
But it wasn’t just his incredible performance that made the fans scream with joy, as one Twitter user also pointed out his shows were laced with love and acceptance throughout.
“Thank you @harrystyles for weaving love and acceptance into every facet of every show and into everything that you do. Your music, your words and your values have the power to change our world for the better,” they wrote.
Oh and if all that wasn’t enough, he even helped one fan come out as gay just last week in San Jose as he had the entire crowd help her tell her mum, Tina, the news.
Okay we’re in tears.