Harry Styles Might Name His Future Child After This One Direction Member

Harry Styles has come forward to talk about the dream names of his future children and if that sentence alone doesn't get your ovaries in a flutter then probably nothing on this entire planet will.

In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the 23-year-old tackled a bunch of hard-hitting questions from the One Direction fandom about when (or if) he'll become the third bandmember to have a baby.

Admitting that he'd love to have a family "when he's in that place," Harry then answered Ryan's question: "Would you name one of them Niall?" with the incredible reply: "Yeah, I think she'd be adorable."

Genius.

While we're pretty sure he was pulling our leg on this one, it wouldn't be the first time a celeb has done away with traditional gender-based names. Just think of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter, James.

Even if Niall isn't honoured in the baby's birth certificate, surely he's influential enough to be demoted to godfather status? Only time will tell if Harry actually comes through on this one.

