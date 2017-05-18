Harry Styles

Harry Styles' Mystery 'Carolina' Girl Has Finally Been Revealed

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 10:29

The minute that Harry Styles admitted that Carolina is about one particular girl, the Internet has had its detective hat on searching high and low for said human.

What with her name even being in the lyrics, it was clear that they shared some sort of ‘connection’ despite us secretly hoping it was about us.

But according to the Daily Mail it’s actually all for Townes Adair Jones, who Harry went on a ‘blind date with’ as they shared a ‘memorable night’ together during a break from him recording his album.

"Townes is still spinning over it, it was a shock, such a surprise," a source told DM, though neither party have yet to confirm any of this.

While if you're not even sure what we're on about, it's these lyrics in particular which left the biggest clues: “Moved all the way cause her grandma told her / 'Townes, better swim before you drown.'" 

It’s also claimed that she currently lives in LA and is a French and Philosophy student at UCLA. Not quite the same as our A-level in Media Studies, is it?

This comes after Harry admitted that he didn’t warn Townes that this song was for her, previously explaining in an interview that it was her dad who saw his Today Show performance and put two and two together.

Brb, just going to give our right leg for Harry to write a song about MTV.

