Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Turns out war is pretty stressful. Who knew?​

Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 10:05

A trio of new teaser trailers have been released for upcoming war flick, Dunkirk, and as you might expect from the subject material, they’re tense AF! Turns out war is pretty stressful. Who knew?

Titled “Trapped”, “Surrounded” and “Hunted”, the three new videos show our merry band of Allied troops attacked from all sides, across land, sea and air. They’re only 15 seconds each, but there’s a whole lot of tension packed into each one…

Check out the new teasers below!

DUNKIRK - Trapped :15 TV Spot

DUNKIRK - Surrounded :15 TV Spot

DUNKIRK - Hunted :15 TV Spot

Directed by Dark Knight helmer Christopher Nolan, the new film will follow a select crew of Allied soldiers as they attempt to negotiate the mayhem of WW2. And in case you were wondering, that was Harry Styles who ends up underwater in the “Trapped” teaser. Go back and re-watch immediately!

Co-starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and a crazy starry supporting cast, Dunkirk will open in the UK on 21 July 2017.

 

