Harry Styles

Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better

Emma received a confused text midway through the evening

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 - 09:36

Harry Styles might be one of the biggest names in the world but he’s not above saying yes to dogsitting duties.

In an interview on The Tonight Show, The Crown’s Emma Corrin opens up about her friendship with Harry. When asked about rumours Harry is her dogwalker, Emma says: “Yeah, sort of. He once dogsat for me!”

Getty

“I love that my dog has no idea [how famous Harry is], which is wonderful. For a dog, it’s just a person. I was having dinner near where he lives and he looked after Spencer for me. But he hasn’t done it again.”

She adds: “I think it’s because halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?’”

Getty

This isn’t the first time Harry has proved himself to be a big fan of animals.

He recently fed a 13-year-old fan’s pet fish after his car broke down on her dad’s road. Harry left a note reading: “Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon."

Getty

Earlier this year, he offered to watch a stranger’s dog while the owner, who turned out to be Reuters sports correspondent Rory Carroll, went inside a restaurant to collect some takeaway food.

“When I saw it was Harry Styles I agreed since he seems like a decent, trustworthy guy... Harry was great, never looked at his phone and kept his focus on Oscar,” Rory later told Buzzfeed.

Would you trust Harry to keep an eye on your pet?

Latest News

Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Harry Styles - Golden - Music Video
Harry Styles
Golden
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar - Music Video (Screengrab)
Harry Styles
Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Harry Styles - Falling - Music Video
Harry Styles
Falling
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar - Audio Video
Harry Styles
Falling (Official Audio)

Trending Articles

Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress