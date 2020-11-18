Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better

Harry Styles might be one of the biggest names in the world but he’s not above saying yes to dogsitting duties.

In an interview on The Tonight Show, The Crown’s Emma Corrin opens up about her friendship with Harry. When asked about rumours Harry is her dogwalker, Emma says: “Yeah, sort of. He once dogsat for me!”

“I love that my dog has no idea [how famous Harry is], which is wonderful. For a dog, it’s just a person. I was having dinner near where he lives and he looked after Spencer for me. But he hasn’t done it again.”

She adds: “I think it’s because halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?’”

This isn’t the first time Harry has proved himself to be a big fan of animals.

He recently fed a 13-year-old fan’s pet fish after his car broke down on her dad’s road. Harry left a note reading: “Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon."

Earlier this year, he offered to watch a stranger’s dog while the owner, who turned out to be Reuters sports correspondent Rory Carroll, went inside a restaurant to collect some takeaway food.

“When I saw it was Harry Styles I agreed since he seems like a decent, trustworthy guy... Harry was great, never looked at his phone and kept his focus on Oscar,” Rory later told Buzzfeed.

