Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Harry Styles’ bandmates have shown their support after Harry's stepdad tragically lost his battle with cancer

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 15:26

Harry StylesOne Direction bandmates have shown their support as the singer-turned-actor deals with the tragic passing of his stepfather Robin Twist, who sadly lost his battle with cancer earlier this week. 

Copyright [Getty]

Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all took to social media to send Harry, his mum and their family their condolences at this difficult time. 

“Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin,” wrote Liam on Instagram. “What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon,” he added.

Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X

Niall also expressed his sympathy, sending Harry his love and writing, “Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met.”

very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family .

Louis Tomlinson - who lost his mother to Leukaemia just six months ago - also sent his tribue to Robin. “Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. You'll be missed mate :(.” Louis.” 

Our thoughts are with Harry and his family at this very sad time. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Artist For Grenfell Release Moving Music Video

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Chloe Patton reveals whether her and Jordan are thinking about baby number two

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Reveals Whether Her And Jordan Edwards Are Planning Baby Number Two Yet - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari updates fans on her relationship with Dylan Siggers

Teen Mom UK's Megan Salmon-Ferrari Updates Fans On Her Relationship With Dylan Siggers Ahead Of Series Two - EXCLUSIVE

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

Ed Sheeran’s Leaked Glastonbury Rider Is Just So Adorably Ed Sheeran

Kylie Jenner offers her mum advice after photoshopping drama blows up

Kylie Jenner’s Helping Mum Kris 'Shake Off The Haters' After Her Photoshop Drama

Perrie Edwards hits out at claims she&#039;s photoshopped her bum in new holiday pictures

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped Her Booty In Holiday Pic

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Sassi Simmonds shares advice for other young mums

Teen Mom UK's Sassi Simmonds Shares Advice For Other Young Mums: 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' - EXCLUSIVE

Watch Andrew Garfield In The First Footage From National Theatre Live's Angels in America Cinema Broadcast

It's Official: The World’s Best Airline Is...

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

20 Celebs Who Have Been On WAY Worse Dates Than You

14 Tinder Dating Stories That Will Legit Give You Nightmares

12 Celebs Who Have Dared To Date A Civilian

Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Kris Jenner's Latest Gym Selfie Has Left Everyone Screaming Photoshop At Her

See The Celebs And Allies Who Are Coming #OUTIN60 This Pride Month

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Harry Styles’ Stepfather Robin Twist Has Passed Away Following Battle With Cancer

Movies

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

Celebrity

Harry Styles Makes Bizarre Revelation He Was Once Asked To Be The Face Of 'Shewee'

Celebrity

Harry Styles Calls 14-Year-Old Fan Injured In The Manchester Bombing

Celebrity

Harry Styles And Miley Cyrus Pay Tribute To The Manchester Attack Victims On Stage

Music

Harry Styles’ Debut Album Broke A Huge Chart Record

Celebrity

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Music

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Chloe Ferry Claims Lesbian Sex Was A Dealbreaker In Her 'Secret Relationship' With Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Chloe Ferry finally passes her driving theory test after 10 attempts, and orders her dream car to celebrate
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Pases Her Driving Theory Test After 10 Tries, Buys A Huge New Car To Celebrate

Cheryl Just Hit Back At Claims She's Ashamed Of Her Post-Baby Bod In The Best Way Possible

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Ex Jordan Wright Says Their Relationship Was Volatile 

Sophie Kasaei has spoken out about Marnie Simpson&#039;s body dysmorphia battle
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On Marnie Simpson’s Body Dysmorphia Battle ‘We Taught Her From So Young That She’s Absolutely Beautiful’