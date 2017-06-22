Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Harry Styles’ One Direction bandmates have shown their support as the singer-turned-actor deals with the tragic passing of his stepfather Robin Twist, who sadly lost his battle with cancer earlier this week.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all took to social media to send Harry, his mum and their family their condolences at this difficult time.

“Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin,” wrote Liam on Instagram. “What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon,” he added.

Niall also expressed his sympathy, sending Harry his love and writing, “Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin. For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met.”

Louis Tomlinson - who lost his mother to Leukaemia just six months ago - also sent his tribue to Robin. “Devastated to hear the news about Robin. He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. You'll be missed mate :(.” Louis.”

Our thoughts are with Harry and his family at this very sad time.

Words: Olivia Cooke

