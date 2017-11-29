Harry Styles

QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?

He's said she's his main fashion inspo

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 12:54

When it comes to the wardrobe of Harry Edward Styles, nothing really surprises us anymore.

Stick him in a tin foil, sequin covered dressing gown with mermaid sequin skinny trousers and a pair of pom pom clogs and we’d call it a work of art.

Before we test your skills, how about watching three One Direction fangirls take a drunk 1D quiz for old times sake?

And it turns out that, rather than Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Prince or Michael Jackson, there’s only one rock and roll legend you need to thank for Harry’s fashion inspiration. Yep, that would be Shania Twain.

Chatting with ET over in Shanghai just before hitting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage, Harry revealed that Shania’s wardrobe has always impressed him VERY much.

Spilling that he does, indeed, feel like a woman, Harry said: ‘I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain. Yeah, I think she’s amazing.’

And once you see it, it’s impossible to unsee. All of those wide leg trousers, sequins on sequins, cowboy boots and the lifelong love of leopard print? Harry Styles is basically the number one Shania Twain tribute act.

To prove that they’re basically sharing wardrobes these days, we’ve rustled up a little quiz to see whether you can tell the difference between a Harry Styles outfit and a Shania Twain outfit.

Good luck - you’re gonna need it.

Words by Lucy Wood

More From Harry Styles

QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?

Harry Styles performs during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia

Harry Styles and Lorde Perform At 2017 ARIA Music Awards

This Account Compares Harry Styles To Macarons And It's Delicious From All Angles

Harry Styles performs &#039;Only Angel&#039; at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai

Harry Styles Opened The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With 'Kiwi'

Harry Styles Just Had A Seriously Cringe Moment In Front Of Three Of His Victoria’s Secret Exes

Harry Styles performs at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
Style

Harry Styles and Miguel Perform The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Paloma Faith Both Kill It on the X Factor Stage

Harry Styles

It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

One Direction Solo Careers

One Direction Solo | Official Top 10

Harry Styles - Kiwi - Music Video
Harry Styles

Kiwi

Trending Articles

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Casey Johnson Teases Engagement To Marnie Simpson And Talks Ricky Rayment Comparisons

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Demi Lovato appears on the red carpet before the 2017 American Music Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

Netflix

How To Unlock Netflix's Thousands Of Secret Movie Categories

Gemma Collins' Boohoo Advert Is Everything We Wanted It To Be And More

Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman

Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?