QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?

When it comes to the wardrobe of Harry Edward Styles, nothing really surprises us anymore.

Stick him in a tin foil, sequin covered dressing gown with mermaid sequin skinny trousers and a pair of pom pom clogs and we’d call it a work of art.

And it turns out that, rather than Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Prince or Michael Jackson, there’s only one rock and roll legend you need to thank for Harry’s fashion inspiration. Yep, that would be Shania Twain.

Chatting with ET over in Shanghai just before hitting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage, Harry revealed that Shania’s wardrobe has always impressed him VERY much.

Spilling that he does, indeed, feel like a woman, Harry said: ‘I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain. Yeah, I think she’s amazing.’

And once you see it, it’s impossible to unsee. All of those wide leg trousers, sequins on sequins, cowboy boots and the lifelong love of leopard print? Harry Styles is basically the number one Shania Twain tribute act.

To prove that they’re basically sharing wardrobes these days, we’ve rustled up a little quiz to see whether you can tell the difference between a Harry Styles outfit and a Shania Twain outfit.

Good luck - you’re gonna need it.

Words by Lucy Wood