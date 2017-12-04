Harry Styles’ Pink Velvet Trousers Are A Dream Come True

Harry Styles has once again given us a reason to add another pair of tailored trousers to our wardrobe, this time in velvet and preferable a dusty shade of pink.

The singer was spotted touching down in Tokyo recently, wearing an outfit that we’d like to think we may be actually able to recreate without too much of a meltdown. You know, unlike most of his floral suits.

Maybe it’s because we already have three out of the four items needed to go as him for Halloween ’18, or because those trousers look so freaking comfortable, either way we’re SOLD.

We’re going to go ahead and start the petition now for Harry to be the official face of Trousers, because what’s a celebrity without a product to endorse?

Harry Styles knows how to work an airport outfit like literally no one else on the planet.

While don’t go thinking that we’re telling you about Hazza’s penchant for velvet just because there’s no other news about him right now, because the current situation is actually quite the opposite.

According to NW Magazine, Harry has been ‘hooking up’ with yoga teacher Sjana Earp in Sydney after first meeting four years ago.

This rumour has stemmed from Harry’s keyboard player, Clare Uchima, who posted a pic of Sjana after hanging out with her at their hotel. There’s then reports claiming that the girl in question wrote online a while back: 'Harry knows how to make friends; he buys them Maccas. Thanks maaaate’

Harry Styles may have great trousers, but does he also have an Aussie love interest?

'Harry is probably the NICEST person I've ever come across. And it's genuine, which is such an incredible thing to possess these days.'

Of course we have our suspicions as to the reliability of these claims, so we’re going to go back to the velvet situation to make ourselves feel better.