Harry Styles Plants A Huge Kiss On James Corden's Lips In Festive AF Carpool Karaoke

We never thought we would say this but there's a very big reason for Harry Styles fans to wish they were James Corden right now.

Yep, One Direction fans everywhere will be sad that they aren't the lovable comedian, and that's because Harry just planted a huge smooch right on his lips for a Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Take a look at the latest update from MTV News to find out Sophie Kasaei's reaction to Gary Beadle leaving Geordie Shore...

The Late Late Show host called upon Reggie Watts, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson and nearly everyone who graced his vehicle this year to help him put together an incredible mash-up of 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'.

But it's Harry's appearance at the end that really makes this the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

The Late Late Show

"Happy Christmas Harold," James says before the pair share a moment of looking intently into one another's eyes. Then they both just kind of go in for the kill.

After the phenomenal moment, an extremely flabbergasted-looking James covers his mouth and declares: "I did not expect that for Christmas."

We don't think there is any way in the world anyone could prepare for that moment, but all we can say is we are very VERY jealous.

Merry kissmas guys!