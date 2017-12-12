Harry Styles

Harry Styles Plants A Huge Kiss On James Corden's Lips In Festive AF Carpool Karaoke

Watch the moment Harry Styles smacks an almighty smooch on James Corden.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 12:32

We never thought we would say this but there's a very big reason for Harry Styles fans to wish they were James Corden right now.

Yep, One Direction fans everywhere will be sad that they aren't the lovable comedian, and that's because Harry just planted a huge smooch right on his lips for a Christmas edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Take a look at the latest update from MTV News to find out Sophie Kasaei's reaction to Gary Beadle leaving Geordie Shore...

The Late Late Show host called upon Reggie Watts, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson and nearly everyone who graced his vehicle this year to help him put together an incredible mash-up of 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'.

But it's Harry's appearance at the end that really makes this the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

The Late Late Show

"Happy Christmas Harold," James says before the pair share a moment of looking intently into one another's eyes. Then they both just kind of go in for the kill.

After the phenomenal moment, an extremely flabbergasted-looking James covers his mouth and declares: "I did not expect that for Christmas."

'Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town' Carpool Karaoke

We don't think there is any way in the world anyone could prepare for that moment, but all we can say is we are very VERY jealous.

Merry kissmas guys!

 

 

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles kisses James Corden
Harry Styles Plants A Huge Kiss On James Corden's Lips In Festive AF Carpool Karaoke
Harry Styles’ Pink Velvet Trousers Are A Dream Come True
QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?
Harry Styles performs during the 31st Annual ARIA Awards 2017 at The Star on November 28, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Harry Styles and Lorde Perform At 2017 ARIA Music Awards
This Account Compares Harry Styles To Macarons And It's Delicious From All Angles
Harry Styles performs &#039;Only Angel&#039; at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai
Harry Styles Opened The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With 'Kiwi'
Harry Styles Just Had A Seriously Cringe Moment In Front Of Three Of His Victoria’s Secret Exes
Harry Styles performs at the 2017 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
Style
Harry Styles and Miguel Perform The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show
Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and Paloma Faith Both Kill It on the X Factor Stage
Harry Styles
It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time