Harry Styles Reaches Out To A Fan With A Supportive Message About Having Therapy

Harry Styles has proved that he practises what he preaches after encouraging a follower to put their mental health first and book in for a therapy session.

The singer reached out to the fan on World Mental Health day after he spotted a tweet from an account called @harrysenigma reading: “I guess therapy can wait... HS2 and tour can’t.”

Pointing out that nothing is more important than health and happiness, Harry won a lot of praise online for his thoughtful response: “Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth.”

“This tweet is so important, thank you for making a statement that our mental health should come first over everything,” one fan reacted, as another said: “Name a better idol than Harry, I’ll wait.”

Go to therapy, it’s important. I’ll wait for you. #WorldMentalHealth — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 10, 2019

The singer has just dropped new single ‘LIGHTS UP’ after launching an online campaign that encouraged fans to put their name in a kindness generator and receive a personalised message of love and support in return.

As for what the rest of his upcoming album will sound like, Harry previously told The Face magazine: “I’m not always super-outspoken. But I think it’s very clear from choices that I make that I feel a certain way about lots of things.

“I don’t know how to describe it. I guess I’m not… I want everyone to feel welcome at shows and online. They want to be loved and equal, you know? I’m never unsupported, so it feels weird for me to overthink it for someone else.”

Brb, we have a busy day ahead of us of doing nothing but watching the Lights Up music video on repeat.