Harry Styles

Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress

Celebs and fans have spoken up in praise of his Vogue covershoot

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - 10:15

Fans and celebrities have spoken up in support of Harry Styles after he was criticised by conservative commentator Candace Owens for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.

Jameela Jamil pointed out that manliness is “whatever you want it to be”, while Olivia Wilde branded the criticism “pathetic,” and Zach Braff responded: “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f*** you want to be."

Twitter/JameelaJamil

Twitter/ZachBraff

The images that sparked the critical comments in the first place depicted Harry wearing a stunning floor-length Gucci gown paired with a tuxedo jacket. 

Even though most people believe that Harry is challenging gender norms through fashion and clearly enjoys self-expression, Candace called the images an example of the “steady feminization of our men,” adding, “Bring back manly men.” 

Getty

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

Twitter/CandaceOwens

Twitter/CandaceOwens

As Harry himself stated in the accompanying interview to the Vogue photoshoot: “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

Well said, Harry. 

Latest News

Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Harry Styles - Golden - Music Video
Harry Styles
Golden
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar - Music Video (Screengrab)
Harry Styles
Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Harry Styles - Falling - Music Video
Harry Styles
Falling
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar - Audio Video
Harry Styles
Falling (Official Audio)
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner

Trending Articles

Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video