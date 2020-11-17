Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress

Fans and celebrities have spoken up in support of Harry Styles after he was criticised by conservative commentator Candace Owens for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.

Jameela Jamil pointed out that manliness is “whatever you want it to be”, while Olivia Wilde branded the criticism “pathetic,” and Zach Braff responded: “Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the f*** you want to be."

The images that sparked the critical comments in the first place depicted Harry wearing a stunning floor-length Gucci gown paired with a tuxedo jacket.

Even though most people believe that Harry is challenging gender norms through fashion and clearly enjoys self-expression, Candace called the images an example of the “steady feminization of our men,” adding, “Bring back manly men.”

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: “Terms like “toxic masculinity”, were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

As Harry himself stated in the accompanying interview to the Vogue photoshoot: “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself.”

Well said, Harry.