Harry Styles Releases Brilliant 'Kiwi' Music Video

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 14:59

There's no denying that Harry Styles' solo career has gotten off to an incredible start. His debut single 'Sign of the Times' went Number 1 in the UK and his self-titled album scored the best first-week sales of any British male solo artist in the US ever.

Now he's promoting his brand new single 'Kiwi' and he just released its epic music video.

Same lips red, same eyes blue
Same white shirt, couple more tattoos
But it's not you and it's not me
Tastes so sweet, looks so real
Sounds like something that I used to feel
But I can't touch what I see

We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

The fridge light washes this room white
Moon dances over your good side
This was all we used to need
Tongue-tied like we've never known
Telling those stories we already told
'Cause we don't say what we really mean

We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

We're not who we used to be
We're not who we used to be
We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me
We're not who we used to be
We don't see what we used to see
We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty
Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
I'm just trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat
Writer(s): Julian Brunetta, John Ryan, Harry Styles, Mitch Rowland, Tyler Johnson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN WATCH THE NEW HARRY STYLES VISUAL NOW.

The music video sees a young girl dressed like Harry, lead a cake fight in a school hall with an array of eccentrically dressed children. Harry then lets an array of cute dogs into the hall and joins in on all of the fun, wearing the same suit as the girl.

All the outfits are stunning and both the children and Harry are hilarious throughout it.

Harry Styles - Kiwi

'Kiwi' was directed by highly sought after duo Us (Chris Barett, Luke Taylor). The critically-acclaimed pair have previously worked with artists including Labrinth, Wiley and Kimbra. It's safe to say that 'Kiwi' is up there with their very best work.

The young girl is played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress: Beau Gadsdon.

We have no doubt that we will see her in many more films and videos after this.

Harry will perform 'Kiwi' on the X Factor this weekend.

Fingers crossed he brings its stunning visual to life.

Words: Sam Prance

