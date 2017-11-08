Harry Styles Releases Brilliant 'Kiwi' Music Video

There's no denying that Harry Styles' solo career has gotten off to an incredible start. His debut single 'Sign of the Times' went Number 1 in the UK and his self-titled album scored the best first-week sales of any British male solo artist in the US ever.

Now he's promoting his brand new single 'Kiwi' and he just released its epic music video.

View the lyrics Same lips red, same eyes blue

Same white shirt, couple more tattoos

But it's not you and it's not me

Tastes so sweet, looks so real

Sounds like something that I used to feel

But I can't touch what I see



We're not who we used to be

We're not who we used to be

We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat



The fridge light washes this room white

Moon dances over your good side

This was all we used to need

Tongue-tied like we've never known

Telling those stories we already told

'Cause we don't say what we really mean



We're not who we used to be

We're not who we used to be

We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

We're not who we used to be

We're not who we used to be

We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat



We're not who we used to be

We're not who we used to be

We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me

We're not who we used to be

We don't see what we used to see

We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty

Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat



Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat

Writer(s): Julian Brunetta, John Ryan, Harry Styles, Mitch Rowland, Tyler Johnson

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. YOU CAN WATCH THE NEW HARRY STYLES VISUAL NOW.

The music video sees a young girl dressed like Harry, lead a cake fight in a school hall with an array of eccentrically dressed children. Harry then lets an array of cute dogs into the hall and joins in on all of the fun, wearing the same suit as the girl.

All the outfits are stunning and both the children and Harry are hilarious throughout it.

'Kiwi' was directed by highly sought after duo Us (Chris Barett, Luke Taylor). The critically-acclaimed pair have previously worked with artists including Labrinth, Wiley and Kimbra. It's safe to say that 'Kiwi' is up there with their very best work.

The young girl is played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress: Beau Gadsdon.

We have no doubt that we will see her in many more films and videos after this.

Harry will perform 'Kiwi' on the X Factor this weekend.

Fingers crossed he brings its stunning visual to life.

Words: Sam Prance

