Harry Styles

Harry Styles Reveals He Might Be Done With Acting After Dunkirk

That was abrupt.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 16:17

Just when we thought it was a safe bet to assume Harry Styles would spend the next 20 years sweeping the Oscar nomination board, he’s now gone and revealed that his role in Dunkirk could well be his last dip into the acting world.

The One Direction star turned solo-artist turned actor has received universally glowing reviews for his portrayal of Alex in the WWII drama, but the 23-year-old has told reporters that he might already be prepared to call time on his movie career. 

At the premiere of Dunkirk, Harry confessed that he’s not too sure what the future of the silver-screen holds for him: “I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk… I'd do this one again but it may be one and done."

Pointing out that there’s really no way of ever topping a Christopher Nolan movie, he added: "I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon! There's nowhere to go."

This all comes as Nolan himself defended his decision to cast Harry in the movie after revealing that he received a similar level of flack for casting Heath Ledger as The Joker – a role that saw Ledger receiving a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. 

If Harry does decide to call acting quits now, his IMDb profile will probably be the most outlandish out there – leaping from the time he got jungle worms on iCarly, to his role in the critically acclaimed Dunkirk, to - er - his immediate and completely abrupt retirement. 

